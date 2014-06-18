HONG KONG, June 18 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China has for the first time measured the average number
of years lost to disability and serious illness in a new life
expectancy survey, finding that Beijingers could spend a quarter
of their lives ill or debilitated. (bit.ly/1nOd0nZ)
-- Elite business groups have come out against a Hong Kong
government proposal to import 30 per cent of the city's
electricity from the mainland, favouring the present high degree
of self-sufficiency. (bit.ly/1yglFFa)
-- Secondary home prices slipped in Beijing last month for
the sixth consecutive month, while they edged up in Shanghai for
the fifth month in a row, narrowing the price gap between the
mainland's two most important housing markets, the SCMP-CTC
index shows. (bit.ly/1jxnvaW)
THE STANDARD
-- Construction delays on various MTR lines have
forced the Hong Kong government to defer the release of a report
on the long-term development of the territory's railway network.
(bit.ly/1kLVFr7)
-- A Cheung Kong Infrastructure led joint venture
paid C$33.4 million ($30.77 million) to buy the Vancouver
business of a Canadian off-airport car park operator. Adding
Vancouver to the previous acquisition will mean the venture by
CKI and Cheung Kong Holdings is now investing a total
C$381 million in Park'n Fly. (bit.ly/1uC0IQn)
-- Shenzhen-based women's wear maker Koradior, which aims to
raise HK$564 million ($72.76 million) in an initial public
offering, says its business has not been affected by
France-based Dior filing a complaint against its name. (bit.ly/UK0wUW)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Investment firm eSun Holdings Ltd said it would
issue 650 million yuan bonds due 2018, raising 632 million yuan
net proceeds to fund its Hengqin development project and for
general working capital.
APPLE DAILYT
-- Hong Kong jewellery retailer Chow Sang Sang Holdings
International Ltd's sales in April fell 30 percent
year on year due to high base comparison with the same period
last year and softening precious metal prices, according to
chairman Vincent Chow.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)