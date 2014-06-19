HONG KONG, June 19 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Passengers who sexually harass staff on Hong Kong
aircraft could soon feel the weight of local law after the
government announced a bill to clamp down on mile-high sex
pests. The bill would make the sexual harassment of flight
attendants a civil offence, with offenders liable to be brought
before a court for financial damages. (bit.ly/1pJXbBP)
-- Hong Kong's Financial Services Development Council
proposed the creation of several new listing boards, including
one specialising in companies with unique shareholding
structures, in a widely anticipated report which came after the
city lost the mega initial public offering of e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group IPO-ALIB.N to New York. (bit.ly/1spkxi1)
-- While Premier Li Keqiang tours Britain, the yuan took
another major step on its global journey as Beijing said the
currency will start trading directly with the British pound from
Thursday. (bit.ly/1spkNO3)
THE STANDARD
-- Customs officers have smashed a racket that they believe
helped football fans watch World Cup matches live without having
to pay TV stations in Hong Kong. A Customs spokesman said a
syndicate sold set-top boxes which allowed those who bought them
to watch paid TV channels. Each unit was sold for HK$1,700
($220). (bit.ly/UNIEIO)
-- Property conglomerate Lai Sun Group is to invest up to
HK$18 billion ($2.32 billion) in its cultural-cum-commercial
project on Hengqin island in Zhuhai. Construction of the first
phase of development is expected to begin this year, said Chew
Fook-aun, deputy chairman of Lai Sun Development and
Lai Sun International. (bit.ly/1phnkEt)
-- A8 Digital Music confirmed it could be entering
a cooperation deal with Chinese phone maker Xiaomi. Such an
arrangement would link the digital entertainment provider with
one of China's largest handset makers. (bit.ly/1pjK4FD)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese home appliance retailer Huiyin Household
Appliances (Holdings) Co Ltd, which recently announced
it would expand into China's lottery agency sales business,
plans to sell lottery through its existing 2,700 point of sales
distribution network in the country, said chairman Cao Kuanping.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Tycoon Li Ka-shing-controlled investment fund Horizons
Ventures has led a consortium to invest in Modern Meadow and has
completed the first round of a $10 million investment into the
startup that can grow leather and meat in a lab.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)