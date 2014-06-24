HONG KONG, June 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong's former central banker Joseph Yam Chi-kwong has warned that the city could lose its status as China's top financial centre if political developments unnerve the country's leaders. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chairman Chow Chung-kong weighed in by warning that the increasingly tense political atmosphere could shake the confidence of international investors. (bit.ly/1qFGR5n)

-- Up to 40 per cent of cyber attacks on the website used to run Occupy Central's unofficial plebiscite on electoral reform came from computers registered to mainland firms in Hong Kong, said an IT expert who advised the poll's organisers. (bit.ly/1j9eHZ1)

-- Hong Kong entrepreneur Allan Zeman revealed that it was the government that was forcing him out as Ocean Park chairman. Zeman, who made his name establishing the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district, said he was sure the government knew he wanted to continue in the post he had occupied for 11 years. (bit.ly/1jKbEq4)

THE STANDARD

-- Beijing knows the views of Hong Kong people on visits by mainlanders but has not reached any decision, Hong Kong's Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Gregory So Kam-leung said. (bit.ly/UCvcaj)

-- An extra HK$9 billion ($1.16 billion) a year will be required if building of the third runway at Chek Lap Kok extends beyond 2023, the Airport Authority warned. The authority estimated the budget for the third runway at HK$136.2 billion when it announced its master plan for the project in June 2011. (bit.ly/1qtsqz3)

-- A total of 117 market participants will be ready for Shanghai Hong Kong Stock Connect when it is launched in October and that will account for 86 percent of the total amount of stock market transactions, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said. (bit.ly/1nzmWyE)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Printer and publisher Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Ltd said revenue rose 3 percent to HK$1.07 billion ($138.04 million) for the year ended March while profit plunged 55 percent to HK$28.1 million without any one-off gain.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Mainland online KTV operator Tiange Group (IPO-TIGP.HK) is expected to raise up to HK$1.6 billion ($206.41 million) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, selling new shares in a range of HK$4.50 to HK$5.3 apiece, according to a term sheet.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong recorded an average rent of HK$22.9 per sq ft for the city's 85 residential developments in May, up 1.3 percent from April's HK$22.6 per sq ft in its biggest gain since July 2013, according to property agency Centaline.

APPLE DAILY

-- Privately held Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium said they would team up with Australian casino operator Echo Entertainment to bid for a resort and casino project at Brisbane in Australia.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)