HONG KONG, June 26 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Questions have arisen over the Airport Authority's
dividend policy after it paid a record HK$5.3 billion to its
sole shareholder, the Hong Kong government. The generous
dividend comes as the airport operator struggles to formulate a
financing plan for a multibillion-dollar runway expansion that
it has been advocating. (bit.ly/1wz9dyz)
-- Brokers are clamouring for tighter rules on cornerstone
investors as retail punters complain they are being increasingly
squeezed out of Hong Kong's lucrative initial public offering
market and this has cut the income stream from the clients their
businesses depend on. (bit.ly/1wzagyu)
-- Mall and logistics park operator China South City
plans to spend HK$16 billion ($2.06 billion) in the
coming financial year to buy land and develop more facilities to
support a partnership with e-commerce giant Tencent.
Income from services developed for e-commerce should triple over
the next three years, it said. (bit.ly/1rAlj7T)
THE STANDARD
-- A site at Ma On Shan in Hong Kong's New Territories was
sold for just HK$703.8 million ($90.80 million), a 10-year low
in the district, despite drawing 18 tenders. The price of the
33,272 sq ft plot won by Wang On Group and Kam Wah
Holdings was at the lower end of estimates. (bit.ly/1lqBSme)
-- China Gas Holdings, which supplies to 237
cities in the mainland, said annual profit surged 47 percent as
demand for cleaner-burning fuel rose. (bit.ly/1pPXUjn)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council has lowered the
city's export growth forecast to 4.5 percent for 2014 from an
initial 5.5 percent, but it holds an optimistic view for the
sector as global trading environment improves.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese pharmaceutical products developer and producer
Luye Pharma Group Ltd IPO-LYPG.HK opens its retail book on
Thursday, aiming to raise up to HK$5.9 billion ($761.14 million)
in its initial public offering in Hong Kong.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Hong Kong restaurant chain Fulum Group is expected to
raise about HK$800 million ($103.21 million) in its initial
public offering, and mattress maker Sinomax is seen to raise
HK$780 million in its IPO next week, according to market
sources.
($1 = 7.7515 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)