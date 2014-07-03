HONG KONG, July 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing is unlikely to make concessions on political reform despite demands by hundreds of thousands of people who joined the July 1 pro-democracy march, according to state media and advisers to the central government. (ID:nNrm4rHQ7t)

-- H-share listings in Hong Kong this year could top the record of 23 set in 2006, thanks to mainland firms switching their listing venue from Shanghai and Shenzhen to Hong Kong due to the long queue and listing quotas on the mainland, according to audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. (ID:nNrmbMHccV)

THE STANDARD

-- Malaysian gaming firm Fragrant Prosperity and junket operator Iao Kun Group Holding are looking to list in Hong Kong. Nasdaq-listed Iao Kun Group Holding said it has applied to the local exchange for a second listing. (bit.ly/1mVfrpr)

-- Nearly half of 241 local employers surveyed expect to hire more staff over the second half, the highest tally since the fourth quarter of 2011. (bit.ly/1xjb1w8)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- People's Bank of China said on Tuesday it respects Hong Kong's decision on whether or not it wants to keep its currency pegged to the dollar.

-- A member of the Financial Services Development Council said that in order to allow Alibaba IPO-BABA.N to do a second listing in Hong Kong quickly, regulators can resort to revising the listing declaration without having to change regulations.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Six large housing estates recorded a significant rise in rents in June compared to a month ago due to lower supply. Agents saw a 3-5 percent more growth this year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sunil Nair)