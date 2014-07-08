HONG KONG, July 8 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive
Norman Chan Tak-lam said on the city's de facto central bank
website that he would continue to support the local dollar's peg
to the US currency when his second term starts in October. (bit.ly/1j9OsXu)
-- HKT, the telecommunications arm of Richard Li
Tzar-kai's PCCW, has unveiled a three-brand mobile strategy, a
retail network of 137 shops, streamlined pricing plans and the
widest range of smartphones on offer in Hong Kong as it marked
55 days since its HK$2.43 billion takeover of rival CSL New
World Mobility. (bit.ly/1mCKjwc)
-- Chun Wo Development Holdings Ltd, one of the
largest construction companies in Hong Kong, said its
controlling shareholder GT Winners has entered into an agreement
to sell all or part of its 610 million shares, or a 56.3 percent
stake, to an unnamed independent third party.
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd shares
rose to a three-year high even as HSBC cut its rating for local
equities to "underweight" from "neutral" on concerns over Occupy
Central. (bit.ly/1mCJ4NA)
-- The market should disregard the short-term performance of
the Exchange Fund, said Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief
executive Norman Chan Tak-lam. (bit.ly/VBzD5D)
-- Hong Kong's home prices and rents rose for two
consecutive months in April and May, while developers continued
to put new units up for sale. (bit.ly/1macUHS)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Galaxy Entertainment Group vice-chairman
Francis Lui expected the company's gambling revenue to grow at
least 10 percent this year.
-- Hedge fund Elliott Management increased its stake in Wing
Hang Bank Ltd to near 7.8 percent, a move that could
affect Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd's plan to take
Wing Hang Bank private.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Centaline Property Agency said the consolidation mode has
ended for Hong Kong's property market and home prices will reach
another record high in the third quarter, while Ricacorp
Properties expected new and second home transactions to gain 38
percent from the first half.
MING PAO
-- Hong Kong's home prices rose to a record high in May,
with small and medium-sized units posting the biggest increase,
official data showed.
