SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Industry sources said China Citic Bank
- controlled by the Citic Group, which in turn is
directly controlled by the State Council, China's cabinet - also
facilitated the movement of currency overseas, including Hong
Kong. (bit.ly/1mKAyfs)
-- The number of Hong Kong exporters carrying bad debt
climbed sharply to as much as 45 percent this year from just 32
percent last year, according to the findings of a new survey by
the University of Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1mlaIgN)
-- Chief Secretary Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said
government operations could break down if Occupy Central brings
the main business district to a standstill. (bit.ly/1zqMbwf.)
-- Housing affordability is back in focus as property prices
in the city show signs of picking up. Indicators of housing
affordability are stretched as household incomes have risen at a
much slower pace than home prices, according to BNP Paribas.(bit.ly/1kJKYX9)
THE STANDARD
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and Henderson Land
Development Ltd are among leading developers that plan
to actively put new flats on the market this year, amid
continued red-hot sentiment. (bit.ly/1ookJ9K)
-- A signature campaign opposing Occupy Central will be
brought forward to next Saturday because of an overwhelming
response, according to the Alliance for Peace and Democracy. (bit.ly/1ool1NO)
ORIENTAL DAILY NEWS
-- An official at Macau's anti-graft watchdog said the
authority had started investigation after a representative of a
U.S. trade union submitted a request to the Macau government,
asking for information regarding the commitment of land rights
in Cotai to Wynn Macau Ltd.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- HSBC lowered Hong Kong's 2014 GDP growth
forecasts to 2.9 percent from 3.7 percent due to slower growth
in the local economy, disappointing retail sales data and weaker
domestic demand.
-- Property consultancy DTZ cut its rental price forecasts
for the city's retail shops in secondary streets to up to a 10
percent drop from a 5 percent rise.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese pork producer WH Group Ltd may restart
its initial public offering plan in Hong Kong on July 24, which
sources said would raise up to $2.3 billion.
