HONG KONG, July 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Industry sources said China Citic Bank - controlled by the Citic Group, which in turn is directly controlled by the State Council, China's cabinet - also facilitated the movement of currency overseas, including Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1mKAyfs)

-- The number of Hong Kong exporters carrying bad debt climbed sharply to as much as 45 percent this year from just 32 percent last year, according to the findings of a new survey by the University of Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1mlaIgN)

-- Chief Secretary Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said government operations could break down if Occupy Central brings the main business district to a standstill. (bit.ly/1zqMbwf.)

-- Housing affordability is back in focus as property prices in the city show signs of picking up. Indicators of housing affordability are stretched as household incomes have risen at a much slower pace than home prices, according to BNP Paribas.(bit.ly/1kJKYX9)

THE STANDARD

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and Henderson Land Development Ltd are among leading developers that plan to actively put new flats on the market this year, amid continued red-hot sentiment. (bit.ly/1ookJ9K)

-- A signature campaign opposing Occupy Central will be brought forward to next Saturday because of an overwhelming response, according to the Alliance for Peace and Democracy. (bit.ly/1ool1NO)

ORIENTAL DAILY NEWS

-- An official at Macau's anti-graft watchdog said the authority had started investigation after a representative of a U.S. trade union submitted a request to the Macau government, asking for information regarding the commitment of land rights in Cotai to Wynn Macau Ltd.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- HSBC lowered Hong Kong's 2014 GDP growth forecasts to 2.9 percent from 3.7 percent due to slower growth in the local economy, disappointing retail sales data and weaker domestic demand.

-- Property consultancy DTZ cut its rental price forecasts for the city's retail shops in secondary streets to up to a 10 percent drop from a 5 percent rise.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese pork producer WH Group Ltd may restart its initial public offering plan in Hong Kong on July 24, which sources said would raise up to $2.3 billion.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)