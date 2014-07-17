HONG KONG, July 17 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Britain will honour its 1984 pledge to "mobilise the
international community and pursue every legal and other avenue
available" if China breaches the agreement vowing "one country,
two systems" for Hong Kong, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg was
quoted as telling ex-chief secretary Anson Chan Fang On-sang and
Democratic Party founding chairman Martin Lee Chu-ming during
their visit to the UK. (bit.ly/1qIb4gU)
-- The weaker yuan is emerging as a major downside risk for
mainland airlines already wrestling with a challenging business
environment brought on by increased competition and higher
taxes, according to analysts. (bit.ly/1zKqojm)
-- Fitch Ratings and Barclays cut their estimates for
full-year gaming revenue growth in Macau to 10 percent due to
weakness in the VIP segment of the market. Fitch and Barclays
had previously forecast 12 and 13 percent growth in Macau's
full-year gaming revenue respectively. (bit.ly/1miG0QN)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong is the fourth most desirable economy in the
world for business expansion, a survey by a telecoms firm has
found. A British Telecommunications survey found Hong Kong was
attractive because of its tax and governance regime, beating
Germany, Singapore and India. (bit.ly/1kxkjwU)
-- Hong Kong Resources Holdings is in talks with
actor Nicholas Tse Ting-fung's firm to cooperate on providing
post-production services for movies and TV programmes, a move
that may allow the star to achieve a backdoor listing for his
company. (bit.ly/1nL8hEV)
-- Hong Kong fashion and accessories company I.T Ltd
said its overall performance was under pressure,
although gross profit margin for the first quarter ended May
rose by 1.6 percentage points from a year earlier as fewer
discounts were given. (bit.ly/1ncuHjp)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese pork producer WH Group Ltd, which plans
to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering in Hong
Kong, is set to kick off its public offering next Thursday with
a trading debut expected to be in early August, according to
market sources.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Some 20 passengers on board a Hong Kong-bound South
African Airways Airbus were injured on Wednesday after the
aircraft encountered severe turbulence over Malaysia's Kuala
Lumpur. The aircraft landed safely in Hong Kong and the injured
were sent to hospital.
