HONG KONG, July 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing's confidence in Hong Kong as a financial centre could be shattered if the Occupy Central protests spiral out of control, the former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority warned. Joseph Yam Chi-kwong said it was "natural" for Beijing to work on a "Plan B", such as bolstering its drive to make Shanghai a financial hub. (bit.ly/1oZI5mw)

-- The Hong Kong government will commission a study and consult the biodiesel industry about widening the use of the clean fuel. The study would look at the cost and benefits of using biodiesel and whether and how to ensure it came from sustainable sources, said the undersecretary for the environment, Christine Loh Kung-wai. (bit.ly/1qUFRr5)

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah has warned prospective homebuyers to be aware of the market risks amid signs the lower end of the housing market is picking up. Tsang said there were indications the market was "heating up", especially for low-cost homes of those in the region of HK$4 million ($516,100). (bit.ly/1nM7s9Z)

THE STANDARD

-- An anti-Occupy Central signature campaign in Hong Kong has collected around 380,000 names since it kicked off on Saturday. The spokesman for the pro-Beijing Alliance for Peace and Democracy said those who signed up included children, secondary school and university students, elderly, office staff, celebrities and maids. (bit.ly/Ul7wq3)

-- Apparel supplier Fast Retailing said it opened 32 Uniqlo stores in China during the first half, rapidly expanding its brand in the mainland. Uniqlo accelerated the pace of new store openings outside of Japan to boost its visibility. (bit.ly/1toczm5)

-- Potential buyers have warmly welcomed Cheung Kong residential project Mont Vert despite being denied access to the exact unit they want to purchase. Cheung Kong priced another 117 units at the Tai Po project, taking total flats available for sale to 377. (bit.ly/1todUJJ)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd Executive Chairwoman Cheung Yan said the paper products maker is studying to move back a 500,000-tonnes production capacity expansion plan to China following unrest in Vietnam, and its goal of having 14 million tonnes of production capacity by 2016 will be delayed.

