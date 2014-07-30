HONG KONG, July 30 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Asian gambling kingpin and Macau junket operator Paul
Phua Wei-seng was San Marino's ambassador to Montenegro for more
than three years until the city state revoked his diplomatic
status after his arrest in Las Vegas earlier this month on
illegal betting charges. He is currently under house arrest in
Las Vegas awaiting a pre-trial hearing. (bit.ly/1klx4A1)
-- Singapore, the US, Australia and South Korea emerged as
the offshore hubs that saw their shares of the renminbi payments
market grow the most in the past year, according to global
transaction services organisation SWIFT. (bit.ly/UAnaOH)
-- Hong Kong is helping test the world's newest passenger
plane as Airbus' A350 arrives for a series of trial
flights, the final step before the aircraft can be certified and
delivered later this year. Cathay Pacific with 46
orders is the model's second-biggest customer in Asia after
Singapore Airlines with 70. (bit.ly/1s2yUWk)
THE STANDARD
-- Tourist satisfaction with Hong Kong hit a record high
last year, with Australia-Pacific islands holidaymakers getting
the biggest buzz. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Tourist
Satisfaction Index reached 75.96, the highest since its launch
in 2009. But Occupy Central could deter tourists this year, a
Polytechnic expert warned. (bit.ly/1s0hWsv)
-- An HSBC employee who sold the personal
data of clients to a criminal gang in return for HK$1.5 million
($193,600) has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. The gang used
the data to withdraw some HK$15.5 million from the accounts of
two mainland clients of HSBC, the Court of First Instance heard.
(bit.ly/1qjj5Zp)
-- Three more mainland cities, Hangzhou, Shijiazhuang and
Xuzhou, have eased home-purchase restrictions amid increased
housing supply and sliding demand. But first-tier Beijing,
Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen do not show signs of easing
off. (bit.ly/1rNGhU4)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- CEC International Holdings Ltd, controlling
parent of Hong Kong food and beverages chain "759 Store", posted
a 17.9 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at HK$23.77
million for year ended in April.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China Green (Holdings) Ltd said it plans to
sell up to 802.7 million new shares to existing shareholders in
the proportion of one new share for every 2 existing shares
held, raising up to HK$200.7 million ($25.90 million) for
repayment of interests of bonds and for working capital.
APPLE DAILY
-- The retail tranche of the initial public offering of
Chinese pork company WH Group in Hong Kong was 54
times oversubscribed, locking up funds totalling HK$44.3 billion
($5.72 billion), according to market sources.
