SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Consumer sentiment on the mainland ticked up this month as expectations for long-term business conditions improved, thanks to Beijing's pro-growth policies, a Westpac MNI survey found. (bit.ly/1nUWCV9)

-- Mainland hi-tech heavyweights Huawei Technologies and Lenovo Group have each chalked up hefty gains in the global smartphone market in the three months to June, leading the industry to a record total shipments of 295.3 million units during the quarter. (bit.ly/UCcGP4)

THE STANDARD

-- The Hong Kong government's fourth batch of inflation-linked retail bonds, iBonds, failed to live up to the huge hype as the upbeat equity market continued to draw more investors. Nine brokerages got a total of just 57,000 subscriptions, freezing up HK$2 billion ($258 million). (bit.ly/UCdaER)

-- Shanghai-headquartered luxury automobile dealer China Rundong Auto kicked off its initial public offering in Hong Kong raising up to HK$1 billion ($129 million) to fund acquisitions and to repay bank loan. Vice-president Zhu Lidong said the firm's high gearing ratio of 340.5 percent in the first quarter was an acceptable level in the industry. (bit.ly/1qp9rV7)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Property investment firm SOCAM Development Ltd said major shareholder Shui On Co Ltd failed to reach an agreement and had stopped discussions with potential buyers for the sale of a stake.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong has been put on full alert for the deadly Ebola virus with new guidelines including immediately isolating and notifying relevant authorities of feverish travellers arriving from West Africa, according to the health department.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong Dollars)