HONG KONG Aug 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Quota restrictions on the proposed "through train" stock trading scheme between Shanghai and Hong Kong, and a rising trend among investors to put more money into exchange-traded funds instead of buying individual stocks may crimp the hoped-for boost to market turnover, brokers say. (bit.ly/XbylPY)

-- The mainland's state-backed oil and gas giants will report their earnings later this month that are expected to range from marginally higher to moderately lower for the first half of this year, as robust growth was offset by higher costs. (bit.ly/1onWIF1)

-- A shortage of labour is limiting Hong Kong's position in the aircraft maintenance industry even though it is home to the world's No 2 service provider. Swire-controlled Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co, due to announce its first-half performance this week, has warned results are likely to suffer from a sustained labour shortage. (bit.ly/1sDPlI7)

THE STANDARD

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah warns of a "perfect financial and economic storm" from instability over political reform. Writing in his blog, Tsang warns that "crocodiles" may move in to seize an opportunity to reap huge profits, and the consequences for Hong Kong would be "unimaginable." (bit.ly/1nGFTzh)

-- Younger people in Hong Kong are among the unhappiest in Asia, says a poll by the Junior Chamber International Ocean. More than 20 percent of the Hong Kong respondents said the pressure came from worrying about the future. (bit.ly/1oCizmk)

-- Cheung Kong Holdings said it is not the biggest shareholder of ARA Asset Management following a report that the fund is to sell a Shanghai office building. The deal drew much attention amid fears it might reflect tycoon Li Ka-shing's views on China's property market, but Cheung Kong said it only owns 7.84 percent of the firm. (bit.ly/1r46oqm)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Mobile is expected to post an 11 to 22 percent year-on-year fall in first-half net profit due to an increase in 4G investment, while second-quarter profit is poised for a fourth consecutive quarter of decline, according to analysts.

-- Biopharmaceutical products maker Essex Bio-Technology Ltd posted a 40.1 percent rise in turnover for the first half of 2014 at HK$231 million, largely due to strong sales growth in its ophthalmic products for treatment and healing of eye wounds.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd is expected to be included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) index in its quarterly review later this week, according to analysts.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Walter Kwok, the eldest son of the Kwok family who controlled Sun Hung Kai Properties, is seen establishing his own company, Empire Group, which may eye for a listing in future, according to market sources.

-- Waste water treatment facilities operator Kanda International Environmental Co Ltd said it would buy a 90 percent stake in four sewage treatment plants in Shandong province for 270 million yuan ($43.9 million).

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 6.1557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)