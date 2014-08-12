HONG KONG Aug 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- An exhibition on the life of Deng Xiaoping, which is to be held in Hong Kong's Convention and Exhibition Centre from Aug. 21-23, may touch on the June 4 incident, according to the event organiser Gao Yi, deputy secretary general of the Communist Party Central Committee's Party Literature Research Office. (bit.ly/1sS5BWT)

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will put greater effort into promoting the city's fund and wealth management industry in the next five years, said its chairman Norman Chan Tak-lam. (bit.ly/1oYWMd7)

THE STANDARD

-- The delay in building the long-awaited high-speed rail link will cost an additional HK$6.5 billion ($838.6 million), taking the total cost to HK$71.5 billion. The Hong Kong government warned it might claim for damages for breach of its agreement with MTR Corp. (bit.ly/1ul1upj)

-- SmarTone Telecommunications is to raise the monthly fee of its lowest priced 3G plan to HK$90 from HK$80. Among local operators, only China Mobile Hong Kong and China Unicom Hong Kong have not hiked prices of their cheapest monthly service plans, which are still at HK$80. (bit.ly/1oF3osD)

-- Mobile game developer IGG plans to launch up to 25 new games this year. IGG plans to launch five games by September. Four of the titles were developed in-house and one is licensed from a third party. (bit.ly/1oYZcIL)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Texhong Textile Group has held back its production expansion plan in Vietnam due to the uncertain political situation in the country, according to chairman Hong Tianzhu.

-- Menswear brand China LiLang Ltd, which posted a 0.2 percent decline in first-half turnover, expects to see growth in its full year turnover with low-single-digit growth in same store sales in the second half of the year.

APPLE DAILY

-- Sinopec Corp chairman Fu Chengyu held a meeting with Tencent president Lau Chi Ping on potential cooperation in the future, Sinopec's parent China Petrochemical Corp said on its website.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 7.7511 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)