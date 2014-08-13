HONG KONG Aug 13 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Hong Kong government has increased its monitoring of
capital flows as finance officials and brokers warn that
billions in "hot money" flowing into the city to bet on the
stock market could leave just as quickly due to a poor economic
outlook and fears of a U.S. interest rate rise, according to
Secretary for Financial Services Chan Ka-keung. (bit.ly/Y2ksnj)
-- Li Ka-shing is set to sell Shanghai property assets worth
almost HK$6 billion ($774 million), bringing the value of
disposals made by him on the mainland and in Hong Kong since
August last year to about HK$25 billion. (bit.ly/1rom431)
-- Two hours of meetings between officials from the Shanghai
Stock Exchange and Hong Kong brokers ended without any
significant breakthrough on Tuesday, according to people who
took part in the closed-door discussions. Crucial issues of
trade settlement and tax rules remain outstanding, Hong Kong
brokers said. (bit.ly/1ot6lCm)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief Norman Chan Tak-lam
reckons that some of the $9 billion in capital inflows since
July 22 has gone into local and mainland stocks, and he does not
rule out that it is connected to preparations for the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect to be launched in October. (bit.ly/Xg1RE1)
-- Brokers expect second-quarter net profit of Tencent
Holdings to have risen 50 percent from a year back to
5.5 billion yuan ($893.2 million). (bit.ly/Xg2HAU)
-- Beijing Capital Land will step up overseas
expansion with an eye on countries with high population growth
and potential for sales of its property projects preferred by
Chinese investors, such as the United States and Britain,
according to president Tang Jun. (bit.ly/1q7jxse)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Wheelock and Co Ltd generated HK$10.1 billion
from flat sales in the first half, the first developer to
achieve its full-year sales target. Managing director Douglas
Woo expects Hong Kong property prices to remain stable in the
second half of the year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Industrial towns planner and developer China VAST
Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd plans to raise up
to HK$1.23 billion ($158.7 million) in its initial public
offering in Hong Kong.
-- Hong Kong's population was estimated at 7.23 million in
mid-2014, an increase of 47,300 or 0.7 percent from the same
period in 2013, according to the Census and Statistics
Department.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
(1 US dollar = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollar)
(1 US dollar = 6.1575 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)