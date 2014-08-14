HONG KONG Aug 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Safety concerns and worries over lax aircraft maintenance forced the grounding of a Hong Kong-backed regional airline that has left hundreds of holidaymakers from the city stranded in Phuket, Thailand, Thai officials said. Aviation authorities in Thailand have revoked landing rights for City Airways. (bit.ly/1uQQrl2)

-- The gruesome murder case in which a man and his friend are accused of killing the former's parents and dismembering their bodies will have to restart with a new, bigger jury after a judge excused the foreman, who said he was too upset by the evidence to continue. Another juror, a woman, had earlier been let go for same reason two days into the trial. (bit.ly/1sEguhy)

-- Three of China's biggest banks, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Export-Import Bank of China, will issue a total of 63.5 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) in second-tier bonds as the mainland banking sector recapitalises in the face of increasing economic risk. (bit.ly/1uQRYaJ)

THE STANDARD

-- Cashless taxi rides are to be flagged off on Thursday with a smartphone app from San Francisco-based Uber, which already offers a limousine service. People tap for a cab or a hire car and type in the location and it should arrive within a few minutes. (bit.ly/VlbMql)

-- Li Ka-shing's venture capital firm, Horizons Ventures, is backing the inventors of Siri to build an improved artificial intelligence system. Siri allows voice control of i-Phones and navigation of the internet. The new system dubbed Viv' hopes to surpass Siri's limitations. (bit.ly/1kCAw9l)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd posted a sharp jump in first-half net profit to 81.5 million yuan, from 8.6 million yuan a year earlier, as profit margin improved while operating costs declined.

