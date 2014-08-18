HONG KONG Aug 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Safety certificates for the only China homegrown experimental genetically modified staple food crops to have the credentials expired on Sunday, with no sign that the Ministry of Agriculture will renew the documents. (bit.ly/1tdqoo5)

-- ZTE Corp, the largest listed telecommunications equipment supplier on the mainland, is expected to see a significant jump in revenue and profit, owing to the country's introduction of fourth-generation (4G) networks, industry experts say. (bit.ly/YmmoY1)

-- A chilly start to the year in the United States and disruption from anti-Chinese factory riots in Vietnam are expected to weigh on Li & Fung's results for the first half of the year. Analysts expect Li & Fung to report a modest growth or even a decline in core operating profit. (bit.ly/1kMOZja)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's health chief, Ko Wing-man, says the World Health Organization disagrees with stopping tourists from travelling to prevent the spread of Ebola. There is also no need for Hong Kong to follow Kenya's example and clamp down on tourists. (bit.ly/1m9UljR)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Success Universe Group Ltd, which operates Ponte 16 casino-entertainment resort in Macau, may apply for a gaming licence as the Macau government reviews its gaming licensing policy next year, according to Deputy Chairman Ma Ho-man.

-- Home appliance retail chain operator Suning Commerce Group, which saw its Hong Kong sales grew 13 percent to 6.5 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) last year, sees room for growth in the city and aims to add four to five new stores in the second half of the year, according to senior management.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Zhaojin Mining Industry said net profit for the first half of 2014 rose 8 percent to 324 million yuan ($52.70 million) with earnings per share up 10 percent at 0.11 yuan per share.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 6.1482 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)