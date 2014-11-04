HONG KONG Nov 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Prime spots for stalls at the annual Lunar New Year Fair in Victoria Park were auctioned off at record prices on Monday, despite concerns over how the Occupy movement might affect the week-long event. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said it would not rule out cutting the fair short or cancelling it if crowd flow and traffic could not be managed. (bit.ly/1tUPFoR)

-- Seven banks were appointed primary liquidity providers for offshore yuan business in Hong Kong to cement the city's leading role as an offshore yuan centre, even as the market regulator urged international fund managers to apply through their overseas units for fresh yuan investment quotas. (bit.ly/1tUQYEq)

-- Policy relaxation pushed new home sales to their highest level in more than five years in China's Hangzhou, the first city on the mainland to be hit by the property downturn. (bit.ly/1ulLFzi)

THE STANDARD

-- About 60 legal professionals, including solicitors, barristers, pupils, marshalls and legal clerks, gathered outside the High Court on Monday to call for Occupy activists to go home and for the government to uphold the rule of law. (bit.ly/1A7wwVy)

-- More new homes hit the local property market amid solid user demand even as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority warned it would step in to cool the housing market if prices continued to increase. Cheung Kong launched 33 units at Mont Vert II in Tai Po with prices marked up by an average 18.5 percent on previous deals there. (bit.ly/1xUOAN5)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Restaurant chain operator Fulum Group, which operates 55 restaurants in the city, plans to issue 325 million shares in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, to raise up to HK$540 million ($69.6 million). Trading debut will be on Nov. 13.

MING PAO DAILY

-- Centaline Property Agency generated HK$251 million ($32.4 million) commission from flat sales in October, down 10 percent from September, as developers slowed down the pace of marketing flats amid the Occupy Central movement.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong Federation of Students plans to send five representatives to Beijing over the weekend during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, to meet Chinese government officials and express their demand for free elections in Hong Kong.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (1 US dollar = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)