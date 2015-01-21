HONG KONG Jan 21 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's unwelcoming attitude has been highlighted as
one reason why it is becoming a less attractive destination for
mainland tourists as they head to Japan, France, South Korea and
Britain instead. A CLSA report predicts that mainland tourists
will embrace new favourites in northern Asia and western Europe.
-- Lenovo has tapped Cyberport in Hong Kong to
serve as its research and development base for new "cloud
computing" products and services. Lenovo Chairman Yang Yuanqing
and chairman of landlord Hong Kong Cyberport Management, Paul
Chow, signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on
THE STANDARD
-- BYD Co Ltd Chairman Wang Chuanfu vowed to
produce electric vehicles. Along with buses, taxis and private
cars, the firm will also make electric vehicles for the mining
-- The Shanghai and local bourses are eager to expand the
range of products permitted to be traded under the stock connect
scheme, said Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
Chief Executive Charles Li Xiaojia. Li said stock index futures
will be launched under the dual trading scheme within a few
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Professional recruitment consultancy Robert Walters Plc
says in its latest survey that Hong Kong companies are
set to raise wages of their staff by 3 to 5 percent this year,
more or less in line with inflation, but was lower than 4 to 7
percent last year.
