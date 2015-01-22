HONG KONG Jan 22 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Macau is attracting more visitors, although fewer
gamblers are placing their bets in the troubled casino capital.
The city received 31.5 million visitors last year, up 7.5
percent over 2013, according to the Macau Government Tourist
Office. (bit.ly/1zxtRDN)
-- Mainland China's power demand is expected to see a
moderate pick-up this year from last year's 3.8 percent growth,
helped by monetary easing and infrastructure spending. Gary
Chiu, head of utilities and renewables research at Macquarie
Securities, forecasts this year's power demand growth at 5 to 6
percent. (bit.ly/1wphXoq)
THE STANDARD
-- The 90-year-old Ho Tung Gardens on the Peak in Hong Kong
changed hands for HK$5.1 billion ($658 million), with buyer
Cheung Chung-kiu paying an extra HK$1.2 billion in taxes. Cheung
controls four locally listed companies, including C C Land
Holdings. (bit.ly/1yO3JVI)
-- Local conglomerate Dah Chong Hong Holdings will
spend HK$295.26 million ($38.09 million) to buy a 70 percent
stake in Gilman Group, a leading electrical and home appliances
distributor in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1BfIGcb)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hutchison Whampoa's retail arm, A S Watson,
said it has agreed to buy 50 stores of Dirx Drugstore of
Netherlands, while another five stores are going to open soon,
at an undisclosed price.
-- Spending on luxury goods in China totalled 115 billion
yuan ($18.51 billion) in 2014, down 1 percent from a year ago,
in its first drop in eight years, according to a report by
global consultancy Bain. The fall was mainly due to on-going
anti-corruption campaigns and slower economy growth in the
country.
