HONG KONG Jan 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Haitong International Securities and Central China Securities anticipate reporting strong profit growth for 2014 on the back of a surge in the mainland market but questions remain over the sustainability of that growth as regulators crack down on margin trading. (bit.ly/1BiTlD4)

-- China faced pressures from capital outflows in recent months amid rising cross-border volatility, while quantitative easing measures by the European Central Bank might have spillover impacts on China, according to Guan Tao, the head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange's department of international payments. (bit.ly/1Ckbp12)

THE STANDARD

-- Hongkongers are expected to flock to Europe this Lunar New Year and Easter, helped by a weakening euro that is now at a nine-year low against the Hong Kong dollar. Wing On Travel deputy general manager Simon Ma Sai-man said its European package tours have been recording double-digit growth since October. (bit.ly/1L4f7jq)

-- Hong Kong has become a less liveable place for Asian expatriates because of political and social unrest caused by the Occupy Central movement and poor air quality, according to consultancy firm ECA International. (bit.ly/1Jf0cBb)

-- Two years after it filed an application, Jetstar Hong Kong moved closer to acquiring a local operating licence. The Air Transport Licensing Authority informed the carrier it has scheduled an inquiry on Friday. Jetstar's application faces strong objections from several airlines including Cathay Pacific . (bit.ly/1wr14tA)

MING PAO DAILY

-- Chinese shoe retailer Daphne International Holdings Ltd said its same store sales fell 7.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2014 due to soft consumer sentiment and competition from online shopping events.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)