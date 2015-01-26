HONG KONG Jan 26 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- An overhaul of the Mandatory Provident Fund scheme is being readied in a bid to stop Hong Kong's 600,000 passive pension savers being pushed into high-risk, high-cost investment schemes. Darren McShane, chief regulation and policy officer at the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority, said talks with pension providers on the reform plans were well advanced. (bit.ly/1GVrbE3)

-- Shanghai has become the first big city to drop economic growth targets from its annual work report, a landmark break from the country's decades-long obsession with GDP. Mayor Yang Xiong said the goal for Shanghai's economy this year was simply to "maintain steady growth." (bit.ly/1zLmc57)

-- The latest batch of 204 flats at Century Link by Sun Hung Kai Properties went within seven hours after they were launched on Saturday, extending a record of same-day clearance to a fourth round of sales. This comes amid stronger sales in the local resale market. (bit.ly/1D7FKhU)

-- Competition to operate the largest number of gaming tables in Macau, in particular VIP rooms, has come to an end amid China's changing policy. Gaming operators are now set to develop non-gaming tourism businesses in a bid to attract mainland visitors in the longer run, according to Francis Lui, deputy chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

-- Shengjing Bank Co Ltd said it planned to issue up to 7 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) worth of bonds in the mainland bond market, raising capital to provide loans to small and miniature enterprises. The bonds, with a maturity of less than five years, will not be listed in Hong Kong.

($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi)