HONG KONG Jan 26 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- An overhaul of the Mandatory Provident Fund scheme is
being readied in a bid to stop Hong Kong's 600,000 passive
pension savers being pushed into high-risk, high-cost investment
schemes. Darren McShane, chief regulation and policy officer at
the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority, said talks with
pension providers on the reform plans were well advanced. (bit.ly/1GVrbE3)
-- Shanghai has become the first big city to drop economic
growth targets from its annual work report, a landmark break
from the country's decades-long obsession with GDP. Mayor Yang
Xiong said the goal for Shanghai's economy this year was simply
to "maintain steady growth." (bit.ly/1zLmc57)
THE STANDARD
-- The latest batch of 204 flats at Century Link by Sun Hung
Kai Properties went within seven hours after they were
launched on Saturday, extending a record of same-day clearance
to a fourth round of sales. This comes amid stronger sales in
the local resale market. (bit.ly/1D7FKhU)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Competition to operate the largest number of gaming
tables in Macau, in particular VIP rooms, has come to an end
amid China's changing policy. Gaming operators are now set to
develop non-gaming tourism businesses in a bid to attract
mainland visitors in the longer run, according to Francis Lui,
deputy chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Shengjing Bank Co Ltd said it planned to issue
up to 7 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) worth of bonds in the
mainland bond market, raising capital to provide loans to small
and miniature enterprises. The bonds, with a maturity of less
than five years, will not be listed in Hong Kong.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.2279 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)