HONG KONG Jan 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday.

-- The mainland launched two legal experiments in Shenzhen, setting up the country's first circuit court and a court in Qianhai that will feature a jury with members from Hong Kong. The circuit court is aimed at promoting judicial independence and reducing interference by local party officials. The court will start hearings on Monday. (bit.ly/1K6VWlD)

-- The Securities and Futures Commission increased its enforcement activity as a study showed it has issued 56 percent more disciplinary and criminal actions against companies and individuals last year than in 2013. The regulator projected a budget deficit of HK$416.94 million for the coming fiscal year as it hires more staff to handle regulatory work. (bit.ly/1zdW6ok)

-- Mainland movie star and director Zhao Wei and her husband may have breached Hong Kong's disclosure law by delaying the reporting of their HK$3.1 billion purchase of a 9.18 per cent stake in Alibaba Pictures for a month. The couple made the purchase on December 20 but it was only disclosed in a stock exchange filing on January 23. (bit.ly/1Br6IyE)

-- Link REIT management defended its ground breaking move to splash some HK$10 billion on a commercial project in Kwun Tong, denying it is turning into a property developer. The shopping malls operator reassured unitholders that income distribution per unit will not be affected by the hefty spending. (bit.ly/1Br79ZQ)

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah is expected to scrap more sweeteners in next month's budget for a second year in a row. Among those to be dropped is the one-month free rent that public housing tenants enjoyed this fiscal year. (bit.ly/1yOQLFk)

-- More people from Hong Kong and Macau choose to migrate to Taiwan amid affordable property price, with the number of application surging 40 percent year on year to 6,400 last year, while the volume of application is expected to increase to 10,000 this year, according to Centaline's Asia-Pacific chief executive Addy Wong Wai-hung.

