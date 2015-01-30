HONG KONG Jan 30 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Charles Schwab, one of the world's biggest
brokerage houses, is eyeing expansion in China as it seeks to
tap growing demand from mainland investors who want to buy
foreign securities, according to Lisa Kidd Hunt, executive vice
president at International Services & Special Business
Development. (bit.ly/1CEFWXF)
-- The year's first dollar debt sold by a mainland China
developer comes with a surprisingly low yield given the default
fears stalking the market in the wake of Kaisa's
troubles. Beijing-based Sino-Ocean Land Holdings
announced the issuance of guaranteed notes totalling US$1.2
billion at a low interest rate. (bit.ly/15YBBS6)
THE STANDARD
-- The number of travellers from East Asian countries coming
to Hong Kong has dropped sharply as regional currencies weaken
against the US dollar. And because of that Japan, thanks to a
weak yen, is fast competing with Hong Kong for tourists, said
Paul Leung Yiu-lam of the Hong Kong Inbound Travel Association.
(bit.ly/15MJt9r)
-- The Macau government wants all casinos to go smoke-free,
rubbing salt in the wound of the territory's already beleaguered
gaming industry. It said in an evaluation report that tobacco
control at casinos fell short of people's expectations,
suggesting all indoor public spaces, including casinos, must go
smoke free. (bit.ly/1EsZn7K)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Singapore government-backed GIC Private Ltd sold 1.27
million H shares of Haitong Securities Co Ltd at an
average price of HK$17.355 each for HK$22 million ($2.84
million), reducing its stake in the brokerage to 4.98 percent
from 5.06, according to a disclosure to the Hong Kong bourse.
