SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hongkongers will get sweeteners worth more than HK$20 billion ($2.58 billion) as Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah uses his budget later this month to put cash into people's pockets and stimulate consumption to counter global economic uncertainty. (bit.ly/16o9bCm)

-- Hong Kong's annual retail sales fell for the first time since the Sars outbreak in 2003, declining 0.2 percent last year mainly due to lower sales of luxury products and some durable items as tourists left less cash behind. (bit.ly/1LFVO0a)

-- The employment market in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the mainland is expected to be bullish this year, with a new survey showing that more than 50 percent of employers plan to hire new staff over the next 12 months. And an overall shortage of talent is creating upward pressure on salaries, according to recruitment consultancy Michael Page. (bit.ly/16oad0Z)

THE STANDARD

-- The preeminent Karolinska Institutet will set up its first Asian research centre in Hong Kong, which gets a boost in its quest to become a world-class science hub. The Swedish-Hong Kong centre will focus on spinal injuries, a cure for Parkinson's disease, myocardial infarction and stem-cell liver transplant. (bit.ly/18IGctR)

-- All necessary steps will be taken to prevent the Hong Kong housing market from overheating, said Secretary for Transport and Housing Anthony Cheung Bing-leung amid frenetic price rises in resales of both private and public units. (bit.ly/1x0Kykd)

-- A bogus Hong Kong university has been shut after it was found to be selling false diplomas and bachelor's degrees on China's largest shopping website, the Alibaba-owned Taobao. Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma said they will handle the case immediately. Education Bureau said Suwen University of Hong Kong is not a registered college. (bit.ly/1zwc4KJ)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Securities and Futures Commission expects to report a loss of HK$417 million ($53.78 million) for the 2015-16 fiscal year and about HK$400 million loss every year in the coming few years, according to Chairman Carlson Tong.

($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars)