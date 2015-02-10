HONG KONG Feb 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The growth in the number of tourists visiting Hong Kong will slow down this year after a robust increase in 2014, the Tourism Board is predicting, while it noted that spending last year by tourists, excluding day-trippers, fell for the first time in a decade. (bit.ly/1zQNPHp)

-- Guangdong saw its slowest economic growth in a quarter of a century last year, with three main indicators failing to reach their targets. The province's economy grew 7.8 percent last year, and was short of the targeted 8.5 percent, as investment, exports and consumption had lost momentum, according to governor Zhu Xiaodan. (bit.ly/1M7HjT4)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Disneyland Resort recorded a golden year in 2014, reaping HK$332 million ($42.82 million) in profit, up 36 percent from 2013 due to a rise in per capita guest spending and an increase in visitor numbers. (bit.ly/193w8vA)

-- Hong Kong could be heading for an acute shortage of the H3N2 flu vaccine, which will mean a priority system for people needing jabs. For health authorities have been able to only order between 80,000 and 100,000 bit.ly/1DZQajDdoses - 70 percent less than last year's order of 260,000 to 280,000 - and they will not arrive until at least April. ()

-- Clothing retail chain I.T Limited will bid for a plot of land in Kunshan in Jiangsu province, hoping to set up its first logistics and distribution center for HK$372 million. The firm is leasing several warehouses in mainland cities and facing long-term rental pressure, said chairman Sham Kar-wai. (bit.ly/1y1ODVH)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties said it would invest HK$7 billion ($902.86 million) in a residential development project in Tin Shui Wai awarded by MTR Corp after the develper beat three other consortiums in the tender.

-- Home appliances retailer GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said it has signed a 20 billion yuan purchase order with Haier Group, parent of Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd. Some 16 billion yuan is targetted to be from offline stores sales and 4 billion yuan from online sales.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese developer Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said its sales rose three times year on year last year to 12.9 billion yuan ($2.07 billion). It expects sales to increase to 18 billion yuan in 2015.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2467 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)