HONG KONG, March 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A high-ranking Macau prison officer accused of taking lavish bribes from a inmate in return for special protection behind bars has become the latest victim of Beijing's campaign to clean up the city. The chief prison officer was showered with gifts for allegedly "turning a blind eye" to prisoner's "illegal acts", according to Macau's Commission Against Corruption. (bit.ly/1F24yuU)

-- Guangdong Free Trade Zone will be launched on March 18, soon after the National People's Congress, a government backed trade association and a source close to the matter said. Guangdong Cross-Border E-Commerce Association said on its official microblog that Communist Party head of Guangdong Hu Chunhua and the province's governor Zhu Xiaodan would attend the unveiling ceremony. (bit.ly/1wUQ9zk)

-- Ping An Bank, a unit of the mainland's insurance giant Ping An Insurance (Group), is looking to set up a subsidiary in Hong Kong by hiring up to 60 people, as part of the group's expansion plan to become China's HSBC. (bit.ly/196YVzN)

THE STANDARD

-- China's commerce minister has hit out at parallel traders for taking advantage of cheaper goods in Hong Kong for resale in the mainland. Zhang Mao, who heads the State Administration of Industry and Commerce, said parallel trading has adverse effects on Hong Kong people and mainland retailers, and departments will be cooperating to resolve the situation. (bit.ly/1BkOO4t)

-- Cathay Pacific Airways and the International Air Transport Association both agree that the "users-pay" principle is the way to go on funding construction of the third runway at the Hong Kong airport - but oppose any advance charges until the project is completed. (bit.ly/1BkQ9sh)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Standing Committee member Henry Tang proposed loosening restrictions on cross-border yuan remittances at China's annual parliament meeting, allowing Hong Kong residents to remit yuan through their own accounts in the mainland as well as accounts of the others.

-- Mobile online games developer ICC Inc said it proposed to transfer listing of its shares to the main board in Hong Kong from the Growth Enterprise Market in a bid to enhance its profile and public recognition and to increase the trading liquidity of the shares.

