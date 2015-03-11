HONG KONG, March 11 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A much-anticipated visit by Basic Law Committee Chairman
Li Fei to Hong Kong next month is now off the table after he
learned that 27 pan-democrats had signed a joint statement
vowing to vote down the government's proposals for electoral
reform. (bit.ly/189KFoB)
-- The fate of former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang
Yam-kuen will soon be known, as the justice chief said the
bribery investigation had entered "the final stage". (bit.ly/19amRC4)
-- Beijing's top man on Macau affairs has issued a "you are
being watched" warning to mainland officials who still fancy
taking a chance at the city's casino tables. Li Gang, the
director of the city's liaison office there, said measures were
in place to ensure that officials who head to Macau "would be
discovered". (bit.ly/1GD0e6X)
THE STANDARD
-- All visitors to Hong Kong should be treated as guests, a
magistrate said as he barred three students from setting foot in
Hong Kong's Tuen Mun, following their arrests during the violent
anti-parallel trading protests. (bit.ly/1MpZJfc)
-- Mainlanders are planning to recruit a 14-strong "quarrel
team" to deal with Hong Kong hecklers at future demonstrations.
Activists said on Weibo that recruits will be paid 3,000 yuan
($479) each and trained on how to scold parallel trading
protesters. (bit.ly/1F91wFi)
-- Top local developer Cheung Kong Holdings ended
its 42-year listing on Tuesday, with market capitalization
having grown more than 2,800 times from its debut. It will be
listed under a new entity, Cheung Kong Hutchison, with the same
stock code on March 18. (bit.ly/1GD0NO8)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Mobile online games developer ICC Inc plans to
launch about 30 new games this year, including five
self-developed ones involving an investment of $30 million,
according to Chief Operating Officer Xu Yuan.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Some 17 percent of the 800 Hong Kong employers polled by
a survey plan to hire more staff in the coming three months, in
particular for industries relating to information technology and
auditing. Two percent of the respondents plan to trim their
workforce, according to a survey conducted by human resources
consultancy ManpowerGroup.
($1 = 6.2615 Chinese yuan renminbi)
