SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Guangdong's government debt swelled last year to roughly
1 trillion yuan ($159.71 billion), its financial department
chief has said, as the central government tries to defuse the
country's 17.9 trillion yuan in local government liabilities.
The total for the province, equal to 15 percent of its 2014 GDP,
was 16 percent up on the previous year. (bit.ly/19fy58D)
-- The salary gap between senior managers in Hong Kong and
those in Shanghai has narrowed over the past year, with
executives receiving only 10 percent more than those based in
the mainland's financial hub, according to a study by
professional services company Towers Watson. (bit.ly/1wBDmkS)
THE STANDARD
-- The Travel Industry Council in Hong Kong expects an
increase in profit from overseas tours during Easter with
executive director Joseph Tung expecting earnings to reach
HK$1.5 billion, from HK1.4 billion last year. Tung said these
tours continue to sell well due to the weak yen, won and euro
against the strong Hong Kong dollar. (bit.ly/1xil9E5)
-- Beijing will introduce new measures to strengthen Hong
Kong as an offshore yuan center, if necessary, People's Bank of
China governor Zhou Xiaochuan said. (bit.ly/1b6x9Ee)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Auto steering systems supplier Nexteer Automotive Group
Ltd said its revenue from China soared 80 percent
to$468 million last year. Executive chairman Zhao Guibin expects
to see slower growth in the mainland's contribution this year
after the sharp jump.
