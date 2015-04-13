HONG KONG, April 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cross-border e-commerce that enables consumers to buy directly from merchants around the world and save taxes is rapidly gaining popularity in China. While online shopping growth is emerging as a threat to retail property owners, the new trend is expected to boost bonded logistics property developments, say property consultants. (bit.ly/1I5xqBO)

-- Shanghai-based drill pipes maker Hilong Holding is in talks with potential customers in Asia for offshore pipeline-laying services as it diversifies further to reduce the risk from oil price volatility. It expects the talks to yield some contracts in the next two years. (bit.ly/1FDkZzF)

THE STANDARD

-- Civic Party legislator Ronny Tong Ka- wah's first meeting of his new political platform saw about 20 of 30 invitees show up for a closed-door session and Tong said the media attention caused the low turnout. (bit.ly/1aHJK01)

-- CK Hutchison put all of the remaining unsold flats at its Hemera project on the market at the weekend, unloading another 398 on Saturday, thanks apparently to a boost from a bullish stock market. (bit.ly/1Czq3yK)

-- Beijing has threatened to shut down Sina, one of the mainland's most popular news websites unless it "improves censorship," in a rare public glimpse into controls over the press. The online portal "distorted news facts, violated morality and engaged in media hype," the Cyberspace Administration of China said. (bit.ly/1DAsViQ)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Health and nutritional supplements firm Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd said it planned to sell 130 million shares to third-party investors in a share placement at a discount, raising HK$304 million to fund acquisitions.

