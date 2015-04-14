HONG KONG, April 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Those hoping to run for Hong Kong's top job in 2017 will need just 120 votes of support from members of a 1,200-strong nominating committee to qualify for consideration as candidates under the government's electoral reform package to be unveiled next Wednesday, three government sources said, hoping to lure support from pan-democratic lawmakers. (bit.ly/1CCyOIk)

-- Almost one in three young adults in Hong Kong are dissatisfied with society, according to a survey by a local think tank the Hong Kong Ideas Centre. A quarter of the respondents said they would be willing to rejoin the Occupy movement if it started up again. (bit.ly/1H1mHJT)

-- Once seen as the ultimate status symbol, yacht ownership appears to have caught a chill wind in China, where officials are now keen to avoid ostentatious display of wealth amid President Xi Jinping's anti-graft drive. Yacht makers and sailing clubs are losing money due to the drop in demand, according to industry insiders. (bit.ly/1FDjPyL)

THE STANDARD

-- Up to 3,000 people may lose their jobs if an estimated 30 percent of retailers in the northern New Territories, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui, are forced to lay off staff or close shop with the one-trip-a-week policy for Shenzhen residents, lawmakers say. (bit.ly/1CIn85H)

-- Ricky Wong's Hong Kong Television Network threw a lifeline to the collapsing Asia Television, by offering 1,000 hours of its programming in exchange for a monthly sum and a 50-50 split in advertising revenue. HKTV said the offer, including a monthly payment of HK$5 million to ATV, was put on the table without any negotiations. (bit.ly/1cqgjkg)

-- Chinese internet giant Tencent chairman Pony Ma Huateng cashed in HK$3.22 billion ($415.5 million) last week as the company's share price kept hitting records. Ma sold 20 million shares at HK$162.259 and HK$159.814 each on Thursday and Friday, according to the stock exchange website, reducing his stake from 9.86 percent to 9.65 percent. (bit.ly/1aoq4h8)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Singapore government's investment vehicle GIC plans to sell 60.47 million shares of Far East Horizon Ltd for up to HK$514 million ($66.3 million) in a share placement, according to a share sale document.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)