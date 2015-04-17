HONG KONG, April 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- A proposed shopping centre near Lok Ma Chau border crossing intended to lure mainland visitors as soon as they enter Hong Kong is unlikely to be ready in time for the National Day holiday in October, and may be delayed until Christmas. The Town Planning Board would need more time to study transport arrangements and noise pollution, said lawmaker Wong Ting-kwong. (bit.ly/1FPSY2z)

-- The mainland's middle class is the most willing in Asia to send their children abroad for education, according to a survey carried out by TNS Singapore on behalf of Visa. Hong Kong came second, and India placed third. The United States was the most favoured destination in terms of education spending, Britain came second, followed by Australia, the survey showed. (bit.ly/1DNA3sl)

-- Hong Kong is witnessing a pronounced shift in attitudes towards the consumption of shark fin, with almost 70 per cent of residents having reduced or entirely stopped eating the traditional delicacy in the past five years, according to a study conducted by the Social Science Research Centre at the University of Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1DMq3zn)

-- More than 10,000 retail outlets, restaurants and malls will take part in a five-week campaign to attract tourists and hopefully boost consumer spending by 20 to 30 percent. The campaign by the Quality Tourism Services Association will run from April 27 to May 28, with some sectors specifically targeting locals. (bit.ly/1NTtfQm)

-- Watch sellers are scaling back operations amid sluggish business that has been hit by fewer tourist arrivals. Kowloon Watch will close its 20-year-old branch in Shatin next month, and Stelux has ended tenancy for a City Chain outlet in Mong Kok. Retailers ask for up to 40 percent discount before renewing leases, said property consultancy DTZ. (bit.ly/1GR01O4)

-- Buyers swooped on Wheelock Properties' Peninsula East property development, snapping up more than 100 of the 150 units within 90 minutes. A recent bullish stock market has added to buyers' zeal, said property agent Midland Realty residential chief Sammy Po Siu- ming. (bit.ly/1CUhayQ)

-- Lenovo's parent Legend Holdings plans to sell up to HK$9.8 billion ($1.26 billion) worth of shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd in a share placement at a 6 percent discount to the previous close.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)