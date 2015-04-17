HONG KONG, April 17 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- A proposed shopping centre near Lok Ma Chau border
crossing intended to lure mainland visitors as soon as they
enter Hong Kong is unlikely to be ready in time for the National
Day holiday in October, and may be delayed until Christmas. The
Town Planning Board would need more time to study transport
arrangements and noise pollution, said lawmaker Wong Ting-kwong.
(bit.ly/1FPSY2z)
-- The mainland's middle class is the most willing in Asia
to send their children abroad for education, according to a
survey carried out by TNS Singapore on behalf of Visa. Hong Kong
came second, and India placed third. The United States was the
most favoured destination in terms of education spending,
Britain came second, followed by Australia, the survey showed.
(bit.ly/1DNA3sl)
-- Hong Kong is witnessing a pronounced shift in attitudes
towards the consumption of shark fin, with almost 70 per cent of
residents having reduced or entirely stopped eating the
traditional delicacy in the past five years, according to a
study conducted by the Social Science Research Centre at the
University of Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1DMq3zn)
THE STANDARD
-- More than 10,000 retail outlets, restaurants and malls
will take part in a five-week campaign to attract tourists and
hopefully boost consumer spending by 20 to 30 percent. The
campaign by the Quality Tourism Services Association will run
from April 27 to May 28, with some sectors specifically
targeting locals. (bit.ly/1NTtfQm)
-- Watch sellers are scaling back operations amid sluggish
business that has been hit by fewer tourist arrivals. Kowloon
Watch will close its 20-year-old branch in Shatin next month,
and Stelux has ended tenancy for a City Chain outlet
in Mong Kok. Retailers ask for up to 40 percent discount before
renewing leases, said property consultancy DTZ. (bit.ly/1GR01O4)
-- Buyers swooped on Wheelock Properties'
Peninsula East property development, snapping up more than 100
of the 150 units within 90 minutes. A recent bullish stock
market has added to buyers' zeal, said property agent Midland
Realty residential chief Sammy Po Siu- ming. (bit.ly/1CUhayQ)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Lenovo's parent Legend Holdings plans to sell
up to HK$9.8 billion ($1.26 billion) worth of shares of CSPC
Pharmaceutical Group Ltd in a share placement at a 6
percent discount to the previous close.
($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars)
