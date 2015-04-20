HONG KONG, April 20 Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Chek Lap Kok airport could use a new method to space out aircraft landings to cut delays and allow additional flight movements, said National Air Traffic Services, a UK-based consultant that carried out an analysis of Hong Kong's airspace and runway capacity in 2008. (bit.ly/1GaEYG7)

THE STANDARD

- Support for lawmakers to pass the political reform package that adheres to Beijing's August 31 decision has been steadily rising, according to a survey by pro-establishment group New Territories Association of Societies. Around 55 percent initially supported the package before the number rose to 58 percent and then 61 percent. (bit.ly/1yIJOaR)

- Australian undergraduates under the country's New Colombo Plan have named Hong Kong as one of the more popular destinations for studies, an education-sector lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen said. Ip said Canberra was interested in further discussions with local universities about expanding the number of students who could study in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1JkCp1C)

- Most Hong Kong people are in bed before 1 am and awake by 8 am. But many may not sleep for as long or as well as doctors recommend. Hong Kong ranked 17th in the global survey about sleep quality on a list compiled by smartphone app Sleep Cycle. Slovakians enjoy the best quality sleep, mainlanders the next and Hungarians the third-best. (bit.ly/1DBpqHI)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- U.S.-listed suitcase maker Tumi Holdings, a major rival of Samsonite, sees Hong Kong, which is a hot spot for tourists around the region, as an important city for the brand to further expand into other Asian markets, according to Asia Pacific chief Fernando Ciccarelli. The company now operates 380 points of sale in 15 countries in the region.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)