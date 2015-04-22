HONG KONG, April 22 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The second son of former ATV owner Deacon Chiu is leading
a consortium to apply for a domestic free-television licence.
David Chiu, chairman of developer Far East Consortium
International, said the consortium planned to set up a
terrestrial television channel and invest HK$3.2 billion in the
first six years. A heavyweight in the consortium is Pansy Ho,
co-chairman of MGM China. (bit.ly/1aQeTy5)
-- Home rents in Hong Kong fell for the first time in 12
months in March, with analysts predicting tenants could seek
further reductions as private housing completions rise this
year. (bit.ly/1aQfqQp)
-- High-net-worth mainlanders are the biggest financial
risk-takers in the world, with nearly all of them confident they
can manage their investments and reach their financial goals,
according to a survey by U.S. asset manager Legg Mason and
Citibank. (bit.ly/1Ggozxc)
THE STANDARD
-- Many girls seeking help to stop smoking from the
University of Hong Kong's Youth Quitline were aged 13 or 14 when
they first lit up. That jarring fact is revealed as Youth
Quitline marks its 10th anniversary this year. Since its
inception it has answered more than 7,000 calls from smokers
under 25 wanting to kick the habit. (bit.ly/1JrUGu8)
-- Three universities are to conduct a territory-wide survey
on what the public thinks about the Hong Kong government's
political reform proposal. The poll will be conducted daily
starting Thursday until the eve of the Legislative Council vote
on the reform proposal. (bit.ly/1bhiPsf)
-- China unveiled the plaques of its three free-trade zones
in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin on Tuesday, following the
launch of its first pilot in Shanghai two years ago. Guangdong
governor Zhu Xiaodan said the zone will become a model of
cooperation between Guangdong and Hong Kong, and he invited Hong
Kong services providers to take part. (bit.ly/1JrVcsa)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd said it would buy
Guangdong Yueke Software Engineering Co Ltd, a cinema ticketing
systems supplier, for 830 million yuan, a deal that can help
connect movie theaters with hundreds of millions of users of
Alibaba Group and expand the existing customer group to include
e-commerce consumers.
