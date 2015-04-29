HONG KONG, April 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Cathay Pacific's biggest cabin crew union is threatening to follow the airline's pilots in taking industrial action over pay and working conditions. The Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union is demanding talks with management over what it says are unfair changes to staff contracts and is warning of a summer showdown unless bosses relent. (bit.ly/1Dzl40k)

- Fewer than half of respondents interviewed by three universities support the government proposal for the 2017 chief executive election. The latest poll, commissioned by Now TV and conducted by the three institutions, found that 47 percent support the government proposal, while 38 percent oppose it. The remaining said they were undecided. (bit.ly/1EBhR5F)

- California's Long Beach Transit will buy up to 60 electric buses this year from China's BYD, the company's biggest overseas order to date. BYD, partly owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, won the bid at a public hearing in Los Angeles on Monday, according to Sherry Li, marketing director of BYD's overseas group. (bit.ly/1JzcE19)

THE STANDARD

- Eight Hongkongers remain missing four days after the Nepal earthquake, with another one has been confirmed dead and 33 others safe. The overall death toll in the quake rose above 5,100. (bit.ly/1OBFhyq)

- Drinking bottled water is more prevalent among men, youngsters and the more educated, a survey found. The study by the Civic Exchange think-tank found that those drinking bottled water were not likely to switch to tap water. It estimated that 1,826 tonnes of plastic waste is generated every day in the city. (bit.ly/1JzdT0u)

- The Travel Industry Council estimates that the number of mainland tours to Hong Kong for the Labor Day holiday will drop by 10 percent year on year. The Retail Management Association expects retail sales during the holiday will post a single-digit decline for the second year in a row. (bit.ly/1bBzUwZ)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Huatai Securities is set to raise up to $5 billion in its public offering of H-shares in Hong Kong, surpassing GF Securities to become the city's biggest IPO in terms of funds to be raised by a Chinese enterprise in the city, according to market sources.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)