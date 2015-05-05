HONG KONG May 5 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's tax revenue swelled to a record-breaking
HK$301.9 billion ($38.94 billion) in the fiscal year 2014-15, up
24 percent on the previous year's takings. The rise was largely
due to an upsurge in stamp duty revenue, which rose 80 percent
to HK$74.8 billion. (bit.ly/1IcazrD)
-- Former Liberal Party leader James Tien plans to
commission the city's largest single opinion poll on the
government's electoral reform package next month in an attempt
to persuade four pan-democratic lawmakers to support the plan.
Tien said he would pay the University of Hong Kong's public
opinion programme HK$250,000 out of his own pocket. (bit.ly/1R7Zoml)
-- Average revenue at the city's hotels may have dropped 20
percent during the Labour Day holiday this year compared with
the same period last year, an industry insider says. (bit.ly/1ET2JRj)
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong's new police commissioner has promised to
improve ties and enhance communication between the force and the
public. Stephen Lo Wai-chung, 53, whom netizens christened "The
Monitor" because he had been a class monitor in secondary
school, succeeded Andy Tsang Wai-hung, who went on preretirement
leave on Monday. (bit.ly/1dJ94o9)
-- China's former top representative in Hong Kong, Lu Ping,
who once branded the territory's last British governor Chris
Patten a "sinner for a thousand years", has died aged 88 from
cancer. The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office announced Lu's
death in an obituary, saying he died at Beijing Hospital due to
illness. (bit.ly/1zJ7Wek)
-- Hong Kong travel agencies are no longer hiring new staff
due to rising operational costs and a strong Hong Kong dollar,
Travel Industry Council chairman Michael Wu Siu-ying said.
Inbound travel agencies are hit hard by falling sales and
revenues due to a spike in the number of passenger arrivals over
the Labour Day weekend, Wu said. (bit.ly/1IamDYX)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- MTR Corp Ltd received 28 expression of interest
in submitting bids for the development of the seventh phase of
the Lohas Park residential project in Tseung Kwan O with
potential bidders including The Link Real Estate Investment
Trust and China Vanke.
MING PAO DAILY
-- Lifestyle International, which operates Sogo
department store in Hong Kong, saw double-digit growth in sales
in the city during the Labour Day weekend, said chief executive
officer Thomas Lau.
-- Mainland tourist arrivals totalled 441,568 during the
Labour Day weekend between May 1 and 3, up 13.8 percent from the
same period a year ago, data from Immigration Department showed.
