SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, who sought a pivotal role for Hong Kong in the mainland's overseas economic expansion during his trip to the capital, said Beijjng was "very satisfied" with his performance. Summing up his two-day trip, Leung dropped a strong hint he would seek a second term. (bit.ly/1HEns8q)

-- Hong Kong's "silver economy" that taps elderly spending is worth HK$50 billion a year and growing but too few businesses are wooing this market, says Wilson Tong, director of Vertico Expo Services and organiser of the recently concluded Retiree and Senior Fair for the elderly. (bit.ly/1HZnKeD)

THE STANDARD

-- Young people have for a third consecutive year failed to be impressed by the Hong Kong government, a study by the Chinese University of Hong Kong backed by MTR Corp Ltd shows. Another key finding is that the quality of life for the young has fallen in the past 12 months. (bit.ly/1gxPxID)

-- Thirty-four children being educated at home are in line to be the subjects of orders issued by the Education Bureau to ensure they go to proper schools. According to the bureau, there are 34 current cases of home schooling in Hong Kong but none of them are in learning environments approved by education authorities. (bit.ly/1HqYoEU)

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties is aiming at double-digit revenue growth this year at its apm shopping center via expansion and attracting more foreign visitors despite fewer mainland arrivals. SHK Development (China) director Maureen Fung expects apm's revenue to grow 10-15 percent to HK$3.8 billion ($490 million) and visitor flow to rise 10 percent to 100 million. (bit.ly/1UW3dgn)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Film distributor China Star Cultural Media Group Ltd said it would sell 459.9 million new shares, or 10.93 percent of its enlarged share capital, to a subsidiary of CITIC Ltd for HK$629 million. CITIC will become the second largest shareholder of the company on completion of the deal.

-- Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd said Changjiang Tyling Management Co Ltd had completed the purchase of 14.34 percent of the company from Market Ahead Investments Ltd for HK$200 million, making it the single largest shareholder of the Hong Kong-listed fruit juice concentrates maker.

