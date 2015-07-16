HONG KONG, July 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The high court has appointed two provisional liquidators for the cash-strapped company behind Sing Pao Daily News, raising fresh doubts over the future of the city's oldest Chinese-language newspaper. Another Chinese daily, the Hong Kong Daily News, went out of business on Sunday after 56 years, succumbing to years of financial losses. (bit.ly/1M6JSFJ)

-- The ICAC has been drawn into a global hacking controversy after leaked emails showed graft-busters sought the services of an Italian online surveillance company notorious for helping governments. The revelations surfaced after Milan-based cybersecurity firm Hacking Team became the victim of a cyberattack where hackers hijacked its Twitter account and published the information. (bit.ly/1e1sEvf)

THE STANDARD

-- Ten public housing estates with 24,000 households will be tested for lead contamination as the Hong Kong government tries to staunch worries over hazardous heavy metal in drinking water. The water scare was prompted by a Democratic Party investigation that found excessive lead levels in water samples at Kai Ching Estate. (bit.ly/1So4yZw)

-- Hong Kong's big-ticket home deals hit an all-time high last month but are expected to ease amid stock market jitters. The Land Registry logged 163 registrations in June of used homes valued above HK$20 million ($2.58 million), or 3.7 percent of the 4,443 homes registered in the secondary market last month. That marked the highest share since records began in 1996. (bit.ly/1Gn2uKi)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China home grown sports brand 361 Degrees International Ltd, which recorded a 7.2 percent growth in same store sales in the quarter ended June, said it did not expect the number of stores in its network to increase or decrease significantly in the upcoming quarters.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Overseas Land and Investment Ltd said its contracted sales totalled HK$85.45 billion ($11.02 billion) for the first half of 2015, up 17 percent from a year ago. It met 50.9 percent of its annual sales target of HK$168 billion.

