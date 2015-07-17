(Corrects garbled syntax after 'bottom three' in 2nd item of
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's law enforcement of illegal ivory smuggling is
failing and hurting international efforts to end the killing of
elephants in Africa, a report by the Save the Elephants found.
It said government agencies faced challenges to tackle illegal
ivory shipments from Africa bound via the city for China, and
ivory items bought in retail outlets by mainland tourists to
smuggle home. (bit.ly/1McVCqZ)
-- For the first time in its 40-year history, the
Independent Commission Against Corruption has appointed a woman
to head the operations department at the core of its anti-graft
mission. The appointment of Rebecca Li Bo-lan as the new deputy
commissioner and head of operations will be effective on
Saturday. (bit.ly/1HBS2QV)
-- Hong Kong's government has been ranked the fourth most
efficient in the world by the World Economic Forum, coming 27
places higher than the administration on the mainland. In the
Asia-Pacific region, only Singapore was ranked higher than Hong
Kong, coming second. Qatar was ranked the most efficient
government worldwide. (bit.ly/1CGjQHq)
THE STANDARD
-- Cash-strapped Sing Pao Daily News will temporarily cease
publication on Friday as its bank accounts have been frozen
following the liquidation order of its parent company, the
76-year-old Chinese-language newspaper said. (bit.ly/1Hy3380)
-- The elderly population of Hong Kong ranks in the bottom
three in the world for poverty, coming in 95th out of 97
locations worldwide, according to a survey by the Chinese
University of Hong Kong Jockey Club Institute of Ageing. (bit.ly/1Ka3Xso)
-- More than 60 percent of Hong Kong companies plan to
increase pay in line with inflation, and 10 percent will raise
salaries above inflation in the next 12 months, a survey by
Grant Thornton shows. It said 42.5 percent of enterprises in the
city are neither optimistic nor pessimistic on economic outlook
over the next 12 months, while 40 percent remain optimistic. (bit.ly/1Ka4LO1)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The fifth batch of HK$10 billion worth of iBonds, which
are linked to the local inflation rate, will start taking orders
from Tuesday and is estimated to yield up to 4 percent annually.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Movie star Li Lian Jie and his wife Nina Li had on July
10 bought 11.54 billion shares of Far East Holdings
for HK$1.15 billion ($148.38 million), becoming the largest
shareholders of the company, according to a disclosure from the
Hong Kong bourse.
