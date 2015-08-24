HONG KONG Aug 24 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hongkongers could soon have to accept mobile phone numbers
starting with the inauspicious digits four and seven, as the
city's insatiable appetite for smartphones threatens to see all
vacant numbers used up within two-and-a-half years. The Office
of the Communications Authority said there were 5.14 million
numbers available for mobiles as of March but they would be gone
by February 2018.(bit.ly/1fAmT8Q)
- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang expressed
concerns over a possible "new round of financial crisis" due to
a flare-up of tensions in Korea and volatile global financial
markets triggered by devaluation of China's currency. Tsang also
warned of "inevitable" impacts on the Hong Kong stock market
following Wall Street's steepest one-day drop in four years on
Friday. (bit.ly/1NOohAt)
- Hong Kong's major developers have raised interim dividend
payouts in the first half of this year, a move that underlines
their confidence they can meet annual sales targets amid a
slowing mainland economy and an imminent rate rise that could
dent home buying demand. Henderson Land was the most
generous with a 12 percent higher interim dividend payout to its
shareholders. (bit.ly/1fAn5F5)
THE STANDARD
- Watsons Hong Kong, a retail arm of CK Hutchison,
says it is cautiously optimistic on local retail sales and
will actively look for expansion in both brick-and-mortar stores
and e-commerce space. The online shop of Watsons, which has more
than 200 stores in the city, offers products not available in
shops, such as baby carriages and carriers, according to General
Manager Diane Cheung (bit.ly/1hBSCZc)
- Hong Kong saw its container throughput shrink 9.5 percent
in July, slipping for the 13th straight month to a record
low. But mainland throughput rose 5.2 percent in July. Sunny Ho
Lap-kee, executive director of the Hong Kong Shippers' Council,
said the mainland's "ridiculously low" port prices were a major
cause of the Hong Kong's slump. (bit.ly/1I5VT7I)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- CK Hutchison Holdings is expected to post a 3.7
percent rise in its core operating profit at HK$14.03 billion
($1.81 billion) for the six months ended in June, while its net
profit is seen to fall 51 percent to HK$13.85 billion, hit by a
depreciation in the euro and a drop in oil prices, according to
analysts' forecasts.
- Lingbao Gold Co Ltd said its controlling
shareholder, Lingbao State-owned Assets Operation Limited
Liability Company, plans to sell its 223.3 million shares, and
has received approval from the State-owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission of the Henan Province.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7520 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)