SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hongkongers could soon have to accept mobile phone numbers starting with the inauspicious digits four and seven, as the city's insatiable appetite for smartphones threatens to see all vacant numbers used up within two-and-a-half years. The Office of the Communications Authority said there were 5.14 million numbers available for mobiles as of March but they would be gone by February 2018.(bit.ly/1fAmT8Q)

- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang expressed concerns over a possible "new round of financial crisis" due to a flare-up of tensions in Korea and volatile global financial markets triggered by devaluation of China's currency. Tsang also warned of "inevitable" impacts on the Hong Kong stock market following Wall Street's steepest one-day drop in four years on Friday. (bit.ly/1NOohAt)

- Hong Kong's major developers have raised interim dividend payouts in the first half of this year, a move that underlines their confidence they can meet annual sales targets amid a slowing mainland economy and an imminent rate rise that could dent home buying demand. Henderson Land was the most generous with a 12 percent higher interim dividend payout to its shareholders. (bit.ly/1fAn5F5)

THE STANDARD

- Watsons Hong Kong, a retail arm of CK Hutchison, says it is cautiously optimistic on local retail sales and will actively look for expansion in both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce space. The online shop of Watsons, which has more than 200 stores in the city, offers products not available in shops, such as baby carriages and carriers, according to General Manager Diane Cheung (bit.ly/1hBSCZc)

- Hong Kong saw its container throughput shrink 9.5 percent in July, slipping for the 13th straight month to a record low. But mainland throughput rose 5.2 percent in July. Sunny Ho Lap-kee, executive director of the Hong Kong Shippers' Council, said the mainland's "ridiculously low" port prices were a major cause of the Hong Kong's slump. (bit.ly/1I5VT7I)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- CK Hutchison Holdings is expected to post a 3.7 percent rise in its core operating profit at HK$14.03 billion ($1.81 billion) for the six months ended in June, while its net profit is seen to fall 51 percent to HK$13.85 billion, hit by a depreciation in the euro and a drop in oil prices, according to analysts' forecasts.

- Lingbao Gold Co Ltd said its controlling shareholder, Lingbao State-owned Assets Operation Limited Liability Company, plans to sell its 223.3 million shares, and has received approval from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Henan Province.

