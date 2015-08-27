HONG KONG Aug 27 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Former financial secretary Antony Leung urged the
government to outline the direction of Hong Kong's economic
development. His remarks came a day after Chief Executive Leung
Chun-ying and Liberal Party chairman Felix Chung Kwok-pan
exchanged fire over whether the city's laissez-faire economic
policy should be replaced by Leung's "proactive" principle. (bit.ly/1i349Ax)
- Telecommunications equipment manufacturer ZTE Corp
expects a steady stream of 4G mobile network projects
in the second half of this year to buttress its sales amid
slower demand for smartphones in the country. Large-scale
deployment and capacity expansion will drive new demand for
investments in the telecommunications industry, chairman Hou
Weigui said. (bit.ly/1KOFMNV)
- Shangri-La Asia, the luxury hotel chain owned by
the Kerry Group, said a weak global economic outlook and
depreciation of the yuan would drive its core hotel ownership
segment deeper into the red in the second half. It reported a
$900,000 loss in its hotel ownership business in the first half,
compared with a profit of $37.8 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/1K50iiT)
THE STANDARD
- More people and companies are converting their yuan
holdings back into Hong Kong dollars, even after several banks
raised the short-term yuan time deposit rate to more than 4
percent per year. Dah Sing Bank's head of banking
product development, Mickey Tang, said its yuan time deposits
have shrunk by 5 percent daily after Beijing devalued the yuan
by 2 percent on Aug. 11. (bit.ly/1LxvzZ9)
- Employers may get hit with an annual wage bill of up to
HK$10.3 billion ($1.33 billion) in overtime pay if standard
working hours is legislated, forcing 7,000 small and medium
enterprises into the red, the government-appointed Standard
Working Hours Committee said. (bit.ly/1K528jV)
- Local real estate agencies are set for stiff competition
with rivals from the mainland. Midland Holdings and
Centaline Property, which have been dominating the city's real
estate sector, are being challenged by China's largest broker,
Homelink Real Estate Agency, which plans to join the party in
the fourth quarter at the earliest, sources said. (bit.ly/1hH6am2)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Packaging products maker CPMC Holdings Ltd, a
unit of China state-backed COFCO Corp, may see its parent
injecting other packaging assets into the company in future,
while it is also considering to introduce strategic investors as
part of its restructuring, according to executive chairman Zhang
Xin.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Total advertising spending in July in Hong Kong increased
1 percent from a year ago in its slowest monthly gain this year
at HK$3.9 billion ($503.19 million), and was down from a growth
of 2 percent in June, according to advertising monitoring group
admanGO.
($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars)
