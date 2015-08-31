HONG KONG Aug 31 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong hotels will face a tough operating environment
in the next two years but market turmoil could create
opportunities to acquire land, says hotel operator Great Eagle
Holdings. According to chairman Lo Ka-shui, slowing
demand for rooms and the weakening purchasing power of Chinese
tourists could dent the company's profit. (bit.ly/1N3oNNY)
- Dropping numbers of Chinese tourists to Hong Kong are the
sole sore spot in the balance sheets of the country's three
largest airlines' record 11 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) in
profits for the first half, which jumped on low fuel and
currency costs and mainlanders' strong wanderlust - for all
places other than Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1VpK7Pd)
THE STANDARD
- Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah expects the
economy to grow slower in the second half amid a volatile
financial market and weak exports and tourism, but stresses Hong
Kong's economic fundamentals remain sound. Tsang expects the
annual GDP rate to be between 2 percent and 3 percent. (bit.ly/1Eunu85)
- Sales of small flats have shown signs of a slowdown amid
concerns about a likely correction in the prices of mass-market
units when economies sputter and markets swing. Over the
weekend, only 132 of the 234 flats with sizes ranging from 198
to 381 saleable square feet at Aspen Crest had been bought,
though Far East Consortium tailored the project for
first-time buyers. (bit.ly/1Euog57)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Chinese property developer Helenbergh is seen raising up
to US$200 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong,
according to market sources. Sources said another mainland
developer Changsheng China Property Co Ltd is also seen planning
an IPO in the city as the mainland real estate market shows sign
of improving.
- System integration solutions provider HNA International
Investment Holdings Ltd said it plans to raise up to
HK$2.97 billion ($383.2 million) by a rights issue in the
proportion of 9 rights shares for every five held at HK$0.376
per share - a 20 percent discount to the previous close.
- Swire Pacific Ltd's property unit Swire
Properties Ltd said it is considering to sell its
office development project in the city's Kowloon Bay.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Polysilicon and wafers maker GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd
said its first-half net profit fell 8.3 percent from a
year back amid falling polysilicon prices, but added the solar
industry has entered a rational and mature developing stage
after years of industry consolidation with most of excessive
capacities being phased out.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)