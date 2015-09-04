HONG KONG, Sept 4 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is renegotiating
store rents and consolidating its retail network in order to
manage rental costs, chairman Henry Cheng said. Amid a downturn
in the city's retail landscape, the jeweller also shifted focus
to smaller-priced items to attract customers, Cheng added. (bit.ly/1KNvx0A)
- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said he would seek ways to
tackle the recent decline in the number of mainland visitors to
the city. The remarks came as he confirmed he had a meeting with
Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Wang Guangya on
Wednesday, when Wang expressed concern over the issue. (bit.ly/1OeJsfa)
THE STANDARD
- Kong Sun Holdings, with power stations in
Xinjiang, Gansu, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia and Shandong provinces,
said it is confident of achieving this year's target of 1.2
gigawatts installed capacity through acquisitions. The firm
plans to acquire more than 800 MW installed capacity this year.
(bit.ly/1JRrD6b)
- Home buyers and investors from Hong Kong and the mainland
flocked to Tung Chung small flats project Century Link II,
braving warnings of a looming downturn and clinching all 328
units on sale. Sun Hung Kai Properties said it
received more than 6,000 cashier's checks for the units, marking
an oversubscription of 18 times. (bit.ly/1L8q0h6)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- New World Development Co Ltd will take the
initiative to cut rents when it renews leases with tenants of
its shopping malls in Hong Kong amid a weak retail market in the
city, chairman Henry Cheng said.
