HONG KONG, Sept 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is renegotiating store rents and consolidating its retail network in order to manage rental costs, chairman Henry Cheng said. Amid a downturn in the city's retail landscape, the jeweller also shifted focus to smaller-priced items to attract customers, Cheng added. (bit.ly/1KNvx0A)

- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said he would seek ways to tackle the recent decline in the number of mainland visitors to the city. The remarks came as he confirmed he had a meeting with Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Wang Guangya on Wednesday, when Wang expressed concern over the issue. (bit.ly/1OeJsfa)

THE STANDARD

- Kong Sun Holdings, with power stations in Xinjiang, Gansu, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia and Shandong provinces, said it is confident of achieving this year's target of 1.2 gigawatts installed capacity through acquisitions. The firm plans to acquire more than 800 MW installed capacity this year. (bit.ly/1JRrD6b)

- Home buyers and investors from Hong Kong and the mainland flocked to Tung Chung small flats project Century Link II, braving warnings of a looming downturn and clinching all 328 units on sale. Sun Hung Kai Properties said it received more than 6,000 cashier's checks for the units, marking an oversubscription of 18 times. (bit.ly/1L8q0h6)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- New World Development Co Ltd will take the initiative to cut rents when it renews leases with tenants of its shopping malls in Hong Kong amid a weak retail market in the city, chairman Henry Cheng said.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)