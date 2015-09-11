HONG KONG, Sept 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Cathay Pacific will begin direct flights to Madrid from next summer in what analysts say is the airline throwing down the gauntlet to Middle Eastern carriers in competition for routes between Spain and Asia. Cathay Pacific chief executive Ivan Chu said network expansion is its core strategy, and it is committed to expanding its presence in Europe. (bit.ly/1gdb3Sl)

- The new Apple iPhone will give Hong Kong's battered retail sector a shot in the arm, experts say, as the price difference between Hong Kong and the mainland will help stimulate demand from across the border. ANZ senior economist Raymond Yeung said sales of the phone will give an obvious short-term boost to retail sales and help top-line retail sales in September and October. (bit.ly/1KHLGq1)

- Sun Hung Kai Properties will triple annual flat completions to more than 3 million sq ft over the next three years amid an economic slowdown that is starting to weigh on buying demand. Deputy managing director Mike Wong said it should be its largest number of flat completions since 1997.

- ATV is preparing a new free-to-air TV application after a mainland white knight said it is ready to invest HK$10 billion ($1.29 billion) in the broadcaster. ATV executive director Ip Ka-po said China Culture Media International, a unit of Qingdao-based Sino Group, bought 41.66 percent of ATV shares from majority shareholder Wong Ben-koon. (bit.ly/1O4xDvh)

- The recent surge in local home prices could ease due to the prevailing bleak economic outlook. But for the time being, demand remains robust, especially for small flats, analysts said. Kowloon Development is setting the price for the next batch of units at Upper East, a mega residential scheme in Hunghom, 5 percent higher than the previous batch. (bit.ly/1UKlRoK)

- CLSA has recommended reducing the weighting of retail stocks because Hong Kong has lost its advantage as a shopping paradise amid local currency strength while tourists choose to visit Japan and Korea. It picked "Louis Vuitton Speedy 30" handbag as an example saying the retail price in Hong Kong is 40 percent higher than in France and the U.S., and is 20 percent higher than in Japan and Korea.

- Snack and beverages chain operator CEC International Holdings Ltd has teamed up with China's largest privately owned logistic group, SF Express, to sell snacks and beverages in 12 of the logistic group's parcel collection stations in Hong Kong, according to CEC chairman Lam Wai-chun.

