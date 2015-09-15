HONG KONG, Sept 15 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Hong Kong has again held on to its ranking as the most
economically free market in the world, according to the Fraser
Institute. The city has been ranked top in the institute's study
since 1970. Regional rival Singapore came in second again. China
was placed 111th. (bit.ly/1Y5AOGu)
- Hong Kong needs to do more to reduce red tape if it hopes
to remain a leading gateway to China's booming e-commerce
market, according to DHL Global Forwarding's Asia-Pacific Chief
Executive, Kelvin Leung. To avoid being marginalised, Hong Kong
needs to make efforts to streamline its customs and inspection
processes for goods being imported by mainland China, Leung
said. (bit.ly/1KmJzWE)
THE STANDARD
- Former Executive Council member Barry Cheung Chun-yuen has
been spared jail after a retrial for his failure to pay
HK$340,000 ($43,871) in wages to an employee of the defunct Hong
Kong Mercantile Exchange. The Court of First Instance instead
slapped on Cheung a 160-hour community service order to be
executed eight hours a week and completed within a year. (bit.ly/1QBllZz)
- Home owners are being compelled to slash selling prices to
secure buyers in Hong Kong's bleak secondary residential market.
Experts now fear an avalanche of price slumps could batter the
property sector when new supplies roll in and interest rates
inevitably rise. Centaline Property said a three-bedroom flat at
Taikoo Shing saw its price chopped by 16 percent before getting
a buyer. (bit.ly/1EZ3ydC)
- Continuing volatility in the local stock market has caused
several listing candidates to put plans on ice and dented Hong
Kong's chances of holding on to its top place among destinations
for initial public offerings this year. Hong Kong ranked first
among leading IPO markets, raising HK$129.4 billion, in the
first half. Hong Kong Airlines, says a market source, has now
put off plans for an IPO. (bit.ly/1Kj1A3O)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Aaron Fischer, regional head of consumer and gaming
research at CLSA, said he expected the Macau gaming industry to
remain under pressure amid anti-corruption campaign in China and
weakening global economy and that a recovery was unlikely until
February at the earliest. CLSA has cut forecast for Macau gaming
revenue in 2015 by 4 percent, 2016 by 6 percent, and 2017 by 5
percent.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)