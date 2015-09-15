HONG KONG, Sept 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong has again held on to its ranking as the most economically free market in the world, according to the Fraser Institute. The city has been ranked top in the institute's study since 1970. Regional rival Singapore came in second again. China was placed 111th. (bit.ly/1Y5AOGu)

- Hong Kong needs to do more to reduce red tape if it hopes to remain a leading gateway to China's booming e-commerce market, according to DHL Global Forwarding's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive, Kelvin Leung. To avoid being marginalised, Hong Kong needs to make efforts to streamline its customs and inspection processes for goods being imported by mainland China, Leung said. (bit.ly/1KmJzWE)

THE STANDARD

- Former Executive Council member Barry Cheung Chun-yuen has been spared jail after a retrial for his failure to pay HK$340,000 ($43,871) in wages to an employee of the defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange. The Court of First Instance instead slapped on Cheung a 160-hour community service order to be executed eight hours a week and completed within a year. (bit.ly/1QBllZz)

- Home owners are being compelled to slash selling prices to secure buyers in Hong Kong's bleak secondary residential market. Experts now fear an avalanche of price slumps could batter the property sector when new supplies roll in and interest rates inevitably rise. Centaline Property said a three-bedroom flat at Taikoo Shing saw its price chopped by 16 percent before getting a buyer. (bit.ly/1EZ3ydC)

- Continuing volatility in the local stock market has caused several listing candidates to put plans on ice and dented Hong Kong's chances of holding on to its top place among destinations for initial public offerings this year. Hong Kong ranked first among leading IPO markets, raising HK$129.4 billion, in the first half. Hong Kong Airlines, says a market source, has now put off plans for an IPO. (bit.ly/1Kj1A3O)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Aaron Fischer, regional head of consumer and gaming research at CLSA, said he expected the Macau gaming industry to remain under pressure amid anti-corruption campaign in China and weakening global economy and that a recovery was unlikely until February at the earliest. CLSA has cut forecast for Macau gaming revenue in 2015 by 4 percent, 2016 by 6 percent, and 2017 by 5 percent.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)