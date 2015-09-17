HONG KONG, Sept 17 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- Debate over tycoon Li Ka-shing's move to pull business out
of China has sparked a furore on the mainland, with more media
wading into the fray. Beijing News, which is run by the
capital's municipal propaganda department, defend HK tycoon's
decision to scale back, saying "Li Ka-shing's leaving or staying
actually is no indication of China's economy." (bit.ly/1LxQ8lH)
- Hong Kong's Trade Development Council has cut its forecast
for the city's export growth this year to zero from 3 percent
amid uncertainties in the global economy. TDC Director of
Research Nicholas Kwan Ka-ming said a possible interest rate
rise in the United States could further weigh on Hong Kong's
export sector in the medium and long term. (bit.ly/1Ye0ZuG)
- Many Hong Kong property buyers are backing out of purchase
deals while sellers are offering deep discounts in anticipation
of a drop in prices once the United States raises interest
rates. Alvin Cheung Chi-wai, an associate director at Prudential
Brokerage, said developers who require purchasers to put down a
small initial down payment will be hit the hardest. (bit.ly/1QHgAxK)
THE STANDARD
- Hong Kong's pension fund scheme posted its worst
performance in three years after inflation outpaced returns of
65 percent of funds, the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions
found. (bit.ly/1Ogov6P)
- China government-backed developer Poly Property Group
has won a residential site in Tuen Mun for HK$1.7
billion ($219.4 million), setting a record for land costs in the
western New Territories. The developer won the tender at a price
of HK$15,000 per buildable sq ft, 25 percent higher than
surveyors' estimates of HK$1.4 billion. (bit.ly/1gsKbxU)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Macau police said they have received about 30 complaints
regarding depositors unable to get back their funds deposited in
Dore, a junket operator at Wynn Macau.
($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars)
