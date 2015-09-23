HONG KONG, Sept 23 Following are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
- The number of mainland tour groups arriving for next
week's National Day break is expected to be at least 15 percent
lower than usual, according to the Inbound Tour Operators
Association. (bit.ly/1LuZpPV)
- Emission caps for Hong Kong's power plants could be
tightened by as much as 28 percent after 2020 when the city
starts obtaining half of its power from natural gas, according
to a proposal that will be discussed at a special meeting of the
Legislative Council environmental affairs panel next Tuesday. (bit.ly/1iLeaDh)
THE STANDARD
- Hong Kong developers, such as Swire Properties Ltd
and Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, are
continuing to push forward luxury housing projects into the
market, anticipating an interest rate rise. (bit.ly/1OPZgaD)
- Lai Sun Development Company Ltd has won a bid to
co-develop a residential site in Sai Wan Ho with the Urban
Renewal Authority. (bit.ly/1YB0Mli)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
- Three listing candidates will open retail books on
Thursday, including IMAX China Holdings Inc, Regina Miracle
International Ltd and Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology,
raising a total of HK$4.52 billion ($583 million), with analysts
expecting tepid reactions from investors amid a chill in the
local IPO market.
- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said the MTR Corporation
Ltd should finish the Hong Kong-Guangzhou high-speed
link as soon as possible without further increases in budget
amid claims the company had a shortfall of HK$3 billion on the
project.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
- Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International Ltd's
deputy chief executive officer Tommy Tse said the company
remained pessimistic about the Hong Kong market in the next 12
to 18 months and it will expand its operation in the mainland
with a target to open up 50 new stores in China Jthis year.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)