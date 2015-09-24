Sept 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- New World China Land said it expected a better sales outlook for the next financial year after reporting a more than 40 percent decline in core profit for the year to June. (bit.ly/1WjIPpf)

- An annual cross-border police crackdown on organised crime activities, postponed last year due to the Occupy protests, has hit back harder this year - with 51,000 suspects arrested in Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong, authority figures showed. (bit.ly/1jcnqA7)

- Smearing from both sides in the University of Hong Kong's saga over the delayed election of a pro-vice-chancellor has blurred the issue and politicised the campus, says Baptist University's new chief, Professor Roland Chin Tai-hong, in an interview with the university students' union. (bit.ly/1OvmaVz)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong ranks as the 11th best place to live and work for expatriates, down from 10th last year, partly due to poor work-life balance and high cost of raising children, says a survey by the Expat Explorer on 21,950 expats around the world. (bit.ly/1iMYI9I)

- The initial public offering market is turning active with three firms starting book building on Thursday, aimed at raising an aggregate of nearly HK$4.5 billion. (bit.ly/1MqOsxo)

- NWS Holdings, which owns two of Hong Kong's three bus service providers, said it would hike fares next year as costs rise and rider number drops. (bit.ly/1OvmF26)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Pearl Oriental Oil confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it was unable to contact its Chairman Wong Kwan after Taiwan newspapers reported that Wang's last contact was on Sunday and his family reported the case to the Taiwan police.

- Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd bought a land parcel in Shenzhen for 11.25 billion yuan ($1.76 billion), the most expansive land sold in China so far this year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Tencent Holdings Chairman Pony Ma sold HK$3.2 billion ($412.9 million) worth of company's shares during Sept. 17 to 22, according to stock exchange disclosure, Pony's third stake sale in nine months.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.3836 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)