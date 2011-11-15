LONDON Nov 15 Financial Times
* Some of the UK's most powerful institutional investors are
banding together to help press FTSE companies to put more women
on their boards.
* The ability of Britain's financial watchdog to punish
senior executives for insufficient supervision is being
challenged in a test case by a former head of UBS's UK
wealth management operations.
* John Duffield, the ex-chief executive of New Star Asset
Management, now owned by Anglo Australian investment house
Henderson forced a fund manager to accept 150 million
pounds ($239 million) of new investment despite his repeated
warnings that his portfolio was too big to handle, it was
claimed on Monday.
The Daily Telegraph
* A group of institutional investors have called for the
UK's Business Secretary Vince Cable to override international
accounting rules for banks and introduce a system that does not
distort proits.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)