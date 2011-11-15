LONDON Nov 15 Financial Times

* Some of the UK's most powerful institutional investors are banding together to help press FTSE companies to put more women on their boards.

* The ability of Britain's financial watchdog to punish senior executives for insufficient supervision is being challenged in a test case by a former head of UBS's UK wealth management operations.

* John Duffield, the ex-chief executive of New Star Asset Management, now owned by Anglo Australian investment house Henderson forced a fund manager to accept 150 million pounds ($239 million) of new investment despite his repeated warnings that his portfolio was too big to handle, it was claimed on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph

* A group of institutional investors have called for the UK's Business Secretary Vince Cable to override international accounting rules for banks and introduce a system that does not distort proits. ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Compiled by Tommy Wilkes)