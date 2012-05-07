WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) -
British newspapers reported the following business stories on Monday:
The Financial Times:
NATIONAL EXPRESS EYES GERMAN ROUTES
National Express plans to launch inter-city coach services in Germany if the market opens up to private operators, which the UK-listed transport group hopes could happen within a year.
The Guardian:
TERRA FIRMA'S CARE HOMES TAKEOVER ALARMS MPs
Politicians have called for care home owners to face a 'fit and proper persons' test and submit their business plans for scrutiny to avoid a second Southern Cross-style collapse, just when private equity investor Terra Firma is preparing to become the owner of the biggest care homes provider in Britain.
