LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) -

British newspapers reported the following business stories on Monday:

The Financial Times:

NATIONAL EXPRESS EYES GERMAN ROUTES

National Express plans to launch inter-city coach services in Germany if the market opens up to private operators, which the UK-listed transport group hopes could happen within a year.

The Guardian:

TERRA FIRMA'S CARE HOMES TAKEOVER ALARMS MPs

Politicians have called for care home owners to face a 'fit and proper persons' test and submit their business plans for scrutiny to avoid a second Southern Cross-style collapse, just when private equity investor Terra Firma is preparing to become the owner of the biggest care homes provider in Britain.