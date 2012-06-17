LONDON, June 17 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times:

BANK OF ENGLAND'S KING TO BOOST RESCUE TO 300 BILLION POUNDS

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King has told Britain's banks to run down their cash reserves in a surprise U-turn that will raise the value of last week's rescue package for the UK economy to close to 300 billion pounds.

ROSE RETURNS TO THE HIGH STREET

Stuart Rose has made a surprise return to the high street by becoming chairman of Blue Inc, the fast-growing discount fashion chain. It is Rose's first retail job in Britain since he left Marks & Spencer 18 months ago.

HEAVYWEIGHTS LINE UP FOR SURPRISE 8 BILLION POUND ORANGE BID

Two top private equity firms are backing an audacious 8 billion pound takeover bid for Britain's biggest mobile phone operator. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Apax are behind a potential swoop on Everything Everywhere - the company which runs the T-Mobile and Orange networks owned by Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom.

TENSIONS RISE AT BP AS OLIGARCH FLIES IN

BP's row with its Russian partners is expected to flare up again this week when Mikhail Fridman, the oligarch who leads the Russian side, pays a visit to London. Fridman heads AAR, the group of billionaires that own half of TNK-BP , the British oil giant's Russian venture.

Sunday Telegraph:

RBS REPORT RECOMMENDS PROSECUTIONS

Vince Cable, the UK Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills, is poised to take action against Fred Goodwin and a small number of other former Royal Bank of Scotland directors as a direct result of the bank's collapse.

RACING MAGNATES COULD BE ON TO A LOSER WITH CASTLEBECK SALE

Castlebeck, the care home company backed by John Magnier and JP McManus, is up for sale in a move which could lead to substantial losses for the two Irish horse racing tycoons.

MELROSE CONSIDERS $2 BILLION BID FOR ELSTER

Manufacturing buy-out specialist Melrose has been working on a $2 billion plus bid for Elster Group, a German company that makes gas, electricity and water meters.

Financial Mail on Sunday:

PREDATORS LOOK AT BUYING UP HMV DEBT

Turnaround firms and potential predators have been looking at acquiring HMV's debt in a move that could give them control of the high street music group.

Sunday Express Financial:

SHELL SET TO UP BID FOR COVE TO 1.4 BILLION POUNDS

Royal Dutch Shell is believed to be considering making an improved offer of 1.4 billion pounds for Mozambique-focused explored Cove Energy to see off a rival bid from Thai energy group PTT Exploration & Production .